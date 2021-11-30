Zendaya dons a sandal bodycon maxi dress as she heads to romantic dinner with Tom Holland in Paris

Zendaya looked sensational as she went on a romantic date at Girafe restaurant with boyfriend Tom Holland in Paris on Sunday night.

The actress, 25, showcased her enviable figure in a fitted maxi dress with a thigh split, which she layered under a leather and sheepskin coat.

Meanwhile, Tom, also 25, looked dapper in an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather jacket, t-shirt, skinny jeans and shiny shoes.

Zendaya was seen accessorizing her look with a dazzling gold watch, she raised her height with a pair of matching heels and grabbed her phone.

Her dark brown braids had been tied back in a shiny bun with a parting down the middle and she was wearing a disposable face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to his suave date look, Tom framed his face with a pair of charcoal glasses and completed his outfit with a gray checkered flat cap.

The Spiderman star recently insisted that he wouldn’t be talking about his relationship with Zendaya because he respects her too much.

The pair drove fans crazy when they were spotted kissing in a car earlier this year, confirming speculation they were an object.

But Tom has revealed that he won’t tell his “story” with actress Zendaya until the time is right, noting that he is loath to have to “share his love with the world.”

Tom saidGQ: ‘You know, I respect her too much to say it’s not my story. This is our story. Well talk about what it is like when we were ready to talk about it together.

The star, who appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Zendaya, has said very little about his love life and admitted that healways trying to figure out how much to give when it comes to having a high profile relationship.

He explained: “One of the downsides to our fame is that privacy is no longer really in our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment shared with the world. whole. “

Despite wanting to keep their romance a secret, Tom took to Instagram last week to pay tribute to Zendaya after being crowned a fashion icon at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

‘Naaa stop it [love heart emojis]. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congratulations @zendaya and @luxurylaw you deserve all of this, ”the movie star wrote.

One fan joked that he was the head of the “Zendaya Fan Club”, with the joke garnering thousands of likes.

Another delighted fan of the couple wrote: “the boyfriend material in this man”.

Romance rumors blossomed for the couple after they met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

An insider said PEOPLE in July that the couple had been in love for years, but were trying to keep their relationship private.

The source said: “They started seeing each other while filming Spider-Man.

“They’ve been very careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacation together and are trying to spend as much time with each other as possible.”

Tom was linked to a woman named Olivia Bolton in 2019, but The Sun reported last April that they ended their relationship after nine months.

It has also been reported that Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi became a couple in 2019, but he is now in a relationship with Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber.

After starring together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the duo also starred in their sequel, Far From Home, and in December, we’ll see them in the upcoming installment subtitled No Way Home.