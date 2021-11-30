Holly Willoughby wows in animal print dress from latest Marks & Spencer X Ghost collaboration





With sizes already low, the ITV presenter has fans running to the nearest Marks and Spencer to get their hands on the dress for the holiday season.

There’s not much Holly Willoughby wears that we didn’t want in our own wardrobe – and her latest post on the outfit has certainly grabbed the attention of her followers. The This Morning host wowed fans by posing in a stunning leopard print midi tea dress (69) of the last M&S X Ghost Collection which was launched last week. After the success of their winter and spring collections, this is the fourth time Marks and Spencer and Ghost collaborated – and this time, they gave us a sunny new party collection just in time for the big day. The last collaboration offers perfect dresses for the holiday season, including the stunning animal print dress which looks amazing on Holly. The best of all? The range is totally affordable with prices starting at just $ 49 – so it’s perfect for anyone not looking to spend a fortune on their Christmas outfit this year. You can also match with your little ones as there are even kids’ dresses on offer in the latest collaboration including this one pretty floral dress for only 28 – what sweetness ?! Holly captioned the post, “You’re going to have a blast Thursday! This week, M&S X Phantom launched another collection and they are back and better than ever, with dresses perfect for the holiday season! This beautiful, bold animal print dress is hanging in my wardrobe waiting for December 1st which I’m kidding, the season is starting now. Since the post was released Thursday, Holly has received over 40,000 likes, many of which commented on how gorgeous she looked in the party dress. One excited fan said: Beautiful holly !!! So festive to love this look Christmas definitely came early, you are absolutely gorgeous, said another. A third admired the fashion taste of the presenters, saying: Always so fabulous! Gorge, we love it, another commented. With many fans just leaving the flame emoji. How cute. We can’t see which boots Holly paired the dress with, but we think it would go well with a pair of chunky black leather boots and pretty gold jewelry to give the outfit an extra festive sparkle. You can grab the sexy animal print midi tea dress from the M & Ss site now for just 69 – with sizes ranging from a UK 6 to 20.

