Remembering Virgil Abloh, Pioneer Fashion Designer, UW Alum





MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Revolutionary fashion designer and cultural visionary Virgil Abloh has passed away; over the weekend, he died of a rare form of heart cancer at the age of 41. He will be remembered as one of the most famous artists in fashion and beyond, but here in Madison he will also be remembered as a badger. Virgil graduated from UW in 2003 and actually graduated from civil engineering, explained Sarah Schutt, executive director of the UW Alumni Association. We now know that he never made a career in engineering, but he has shared in several interviews that the problem-solving mindset he learned in engineering and his background in the humanities, he every day has drawn it from his work in design, music and all the ways in which he has influenced culture. As Louis Vuitton’s first black art director of menswear and creator of iconic street fashion brand Off White, the impact of Abloh’s work has been felt around the world. And so was the news of his tragic death. But no matter where his passions took him, he brought the Badger spirit with him. He was already a trailblazer, already a trailblazer, and was setting new standards in fashion, design, music, and any art form, including just cultural influence, Schutt said. Ablohs worked earning him the WAAs Forward Under 40 award in 2016. The year before, Abloh gave the 2015 RED Talk at UW Madisons Homecoming and designed a limited edition t-shirt for college students based on its Off White style. Schutt says the proceeds from the shirts have raised more than $ 30,000 for the Great People Scholarship, providing students with increased access to education. For Sarah Ann Carter, executive director of the Center for Design and Material Culture at UW, Abloh is the epitome of interdisciplinarity. He was an architect, he was a designer, he was an artist, and he could really see connections and possibilities in all of these different areas, Carter said. It is something that really allows students to imagine how they might one day be able to model everyday life. All of these everyday areas are interrelated and connected. Having him as alum creates an opportunity for other young people to see how they can lead the way, how they can see the world in a new way, how they can have Virgil as an inspiration for it, echoed Schutt. Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

