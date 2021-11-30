How To Seize The Fashions Gambling Opportunity Download The Case Study





A fact about the global video game market tends to surprise those unfamiliar with the company. The video game industry is bigger than the music and film industry combined, said David Reitman, global head of games at Accenture, a strategic and technology services company. When you make this statement, people take a break. Although estimates of the value of the global gaming industry vary, market researchers typically estimate direct revenue from video games to be around $ 180-200 billion, including sales of game consoles, games, and games. hardware such as controllers; and income from other sources such as game purchases and advertising. By comparison, the global entertainment industry, including both theatrical and home viewing, has surpassed $ 100 billion. for the first time in 2019 before suffering a severe blow from the pandemic in 2020. The global recorded music market, meanwhile, has grown to reach $ 21.6 billion in 2020. The numbers offer perspective on what a great game has become in roughly half a century that modern video games have existed. At this point, just watching others play games is an activity with hundreds of millions of participants, and games now compete for attention with all other forms of entertainment. We compete with [and lose to] Fortnite over HBO, Netflix admitted in its Letter to shareholders 2019. Fashion and sportswear brands perfected their use of other forms of entertainment like movies, sports, and music as marketing channels decades ago. It’s hard to imagine Armanis’ legacy without the American Gigolo movie, or what Nike could have been like if it hadn’t put its sneakers on a rookie basketball star named Michael Jordan. Video games are a much younger medium, and it’s only recently that fashion has realized this. The industry has recently started trying to connect with gamers, and the past year has seen those efforts accelerate. One of the reasons fashion players are expressing their interest is that games provide a potential source of income from the sale of clothing and digital products. But perhaps more importantly, they’re a way for brands to expand into virtual spaces where people are spending an increasing portion of their time. They represent a relatively untapped marketing channel where creative businesses can produce immersive and interactive experiences unlike anything available to them through other mediums. At the same time, there has been a resurgence of interest in the idea of ​​metaverse, a buzzword with its origins in science fiction, generally imagined as a virtual counterpart parallel to the real world, most likely formed of a patchwork of different online platforms. . Popular games like Fortnite and Roblox have become the sites where its foundations are most clearly laid. Now Meta, the group formerly known as Facebook, is investing billions to try to make this vision of the metaverse a reality. Fashion companies, many of whom have been slow to embrace e-commerce and have spent years building their digital presence, are determined to carve out a niche for themselves in this future soon. This case study examines some of the most significant recent efforts by fashion and beauty companies to reach gamers, and unveils their strategies for examining the opportunities and barriers to engaging in the marketing game: Vans has started an ongoing project within Roblox focused on skateboarding.

Balenciaga brought its brand DNA to the world of Fortnite.

Benefit Cosmetics, owned by LVMH, took a slightly different approach, establishing a presence on Twitch, a popular platform for live streaming video games. The companies spoke to BoF about their goals, what it took to complete the projects, and what they learned about video games and gamers. Created exclusively for BoF Professional members, the case studies explore the significant challenges facing the industry today. Discover more case studies and reports from The Business of Fashion here.

