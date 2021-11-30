The 18 best cargo pants for men

Like many men’s clothing, cargo pants originate from the military. First, they were part of the official British Army combat dress uniform. Dubbed the combat pants, they featured a large front pocket for maps or other documents and a smaller hip pocket for thinner items. They were an improvement over the original outfit as the pockets, belts and suspenders created a cohesion between the ups and downs of the soldiers. The makeover also improved the functionality of the standard pants, tying a thread to the proper orientation of the armed forces.

The United States later adopted a similar view. Lieutenant-General William P. Yarborough, which served from 1931 to 1971, created a sweater covered with pockets. Known as the M42 jumping uniform, it made its debut in WWII and set the standard for dividers, known as the M-65 field jacket and, yes, you guessed it, cargo pants, to come. Cargo was a reference to the more than 100 pounds of equipment with which American paratroopers jumped from planes, which was originally strapped to their backs exclusively but eventually distributed over the body (hence all the pockets) along with the introduction of the Yarborough jump uniform.

These days, cargo pants exist in both tactical and fashion contexts. There is an overlap between the two, but you can tell a lot about a pair of pants by how many pockets it has – and whether those pockets are specialized or not. We avoid iterations that have add-ons designed to accommodate weapons or anything beyond your usual EDC. TLDR: we’re talking about fashion-focused pairs alone. Find some of our favorites below.