Pregnant, Vogue Williams seduces with her mini dress and high boots



















November 29, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. GMT



Grace Lindsay

Pregnant, Vogue Williams wowed a black and white striped mini dress on Sunday that she styled in cream knee-length boots.

Vogue Williams did it again! The pregnant star looked gorgeous on Sunday in a black and white striped mini dress which she styled in cream knee-length boots. RELATED: Pregnant Vogue Williams Impresses in Bold Bare-Leg Dress Taking inspiration from her Instagram story, the mother-of-two shared one of her iconic outfit videos. She captioned it: “It’s like an iceberg to be honest!“as she filmed herself in the mirror and expressed concern about the coldness of her bare legs. Loading the player … WATCH: Pregnant Vogue Williams wowed with her mini dress and high boots Vogue paired the dress with a chic black trench coat and a black chain shoulder bag, wearing her blonde hair down for the occasion and sporting natural makeup. MORE: Vogue Williams dresses baby bump in sparkling sequins for a cocktail party in New York The 36-year-old is yet to reveal the exact details of her outfit, however, we’ve found an amazing alternative to her sweater dress for you to rock this winter. This striped number from NastyGal would look so cute with tights and boots this season. Just slip on a Vogue oversized black coat for an easy to wear everyday office look. NastyGal knitted striped sweater mini dress, £ 19.50, Debenhams BUY NOW Spencer matthews‘woman has dressed her bump in a range of stunning outfits lately, and last week she looked phenomenal in a leather pencil skirt and a sparkly crop top for her Bare by Vogue photoshoot. Sharing the look of her Instagram story, Vogue wrote, “Turning all the vibes for @barebyvogue,” as she took a mirror selfie on set. Vogue Williams wowed in her glittery ensemble The star sported her hair in beautiful waves and sported glamorous makeup with a black smokey eye. She looked stunning in her silver sparkly cropped top, which paired perfectly with the black leather pencil skirt and black strappy heels. She kept her accessories to a minimum on set, letting the outfit (and the tan!) Do all the talk. The set looked just as amazing, with colorful furniture and large sliding glass doors. We can’t wait to see what Vogue will wear next! CHECK OUT: Vogue Williams showcases the blossoming baby bump in a silky mini skirt The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

