Laura Whitmore and Paul Mescal turn heads at London Fashion Awards





Click the gallery above to check out all of the Grammy red carpet fashions. Laura Whitmore and Paul Mescal, two of our most famous and stylish exports, hoisted the Irish flag at the Fashion Awards, which took place tonight at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The glamorous pair were among many celebrities who turned heads on the red carpet, alongside Kris Jenner, Lily Allen and the dazzling host Billy Porter. Billy Porter arriving at the Fashion Awards. Photo: Getty A fashion show rivaling the New York Met Gala, the Fashion Awards celebrate achievements in the field of fashion and shine a light on those who are pushing the boundaries of the fashion world. He has become known as a fashion highlight thanks to a number of high-profile appearances, including a pregnant Meghan Markle in a one-shoulder velvet dress and Rihanna in mint green satin and chiffon. A number of awards were presented during the evening, including Designer of the Year and the BFC Foundation Award. Tommy Hilfiger returned home with the Outstanding Achievement Award, while Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele won the Trailblazer Award for his work in making Gucci one of the most culturally significant entertainment brands today. After a virtual ceremony last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony turned out to be a spectacular event with matching outfits. Photo: Getty Laura Whitmore looked like the fashion sweetheart in a bold and daring ensemble designed by Emma Lane. She wore a vibrant sequin midi dress in shades of pink, gold and mint green by Ted Baker, which featured a high neckline, cutout back, loose sleeves and a racy thigh slit. She paired it with a pair of nude wedge high heels that made her look even taller and an assortment of rings. We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences But even more glamorous was her beauty look, one of her most haute couture. Taking inspiration from the rich metallics of her dress, makeup artist Tori Ball created a dazzling eyeshadow look with a peach outline and all-gold cover. She amplified this with a shiny pink highlighter, contour, strong eyebrows and a muted nude lip. Vying for attention, Laura’s “Lego Hair,” as she called it on Instagram: a 1930s-inspired finger wave look created by Sophie Sugarman of The Mane Stylish, who put Laura’s hair in the spotlight. stiff waves leading to a low, tight bun. Photo: Getty Paul Mescal went almost as daring in a full Gucci look, wearing a lemon yellow satin blazer adorned with intricate embroidery, over a matching yellow shirt and accessorized with a black tie and simple black pants. Bright pops of color were a strong trend on the red carpet, with Gabrielle Union-Wade stunning in a highlighter yellow ball gown from Valentino. Tommy Hilfiger himself opted for a rich midnight blue velvet tuxedo, while model Jourdan Dunn wore a stunning architectural red dress. Photo: Getty Bold prints were also popular, with a number of stars wearing dramatic designs by Richard Quinn. Known for his hyper-exaggerated floral designs and inventive use of textures like PVC and crystals, Quinn’s designs have been worn by everyone from TikTok megastar Addison Rae – who wore a mermaid-esque dress in black and pink – to Priyanka Chopra, who wore an opulent dress in shades of red and orange. Photo: Getty Host Billy Porter, who looked mesmerizing in a striking black and white Richard Quinn gown, complete with towering epaulettes, also sported a bold pattern.

