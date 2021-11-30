The 4 best casual evening dresses for a festive celebration at home

In-person celebrations may be back this holiday season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean visiting a crowded bar for a night of debauchery. Celebrating at home can be just as festive, whether it’s an epic night out with family and friends that you missed last year, or just keeping things intimate with your partner and one or two. close friends. Home meetings are generally more relaxed, and the time spent often brings you closer to the people you care about most. That doesn’t mean fashion is out the window, though. If 2020 has proven anything, it’s that party attire has its place in your home. Of course, for some that means pajamas all the way through. But if you want to take it up a notch or two, a relaxed evening dress is a charming choice.

This year is the party, says To mix together Chief Merchant Divya Mathur. Whether you are entertaining yourself at home or [attending] a big event is the season to dress up. Her revenge fashion at its best. While a sparkly sequined mini dress or bow-trimmed midi is, indeed, in keeping with the whimsical revival of 2021, such styles are usually not the most comfortable for a gathering in the comfort of your home, from a friend or family member.

Instead, flowy styles cut into more casual fabrics, like Hill houses Cult nap dresses are ideal for a cheerful look with a comfort close to a tracksuit. The same goes for chunky sweater dresses, tight-knit and ribbed-knit models, and full-volume cotton sleeves and skirts. Matur suggests labels like Ronny Kobo, Aje, ALC and The Line by K for these home party styles, while the stylist Rebecca Dennett promotes another buzzy label. Dressing gowns are perfect for a comfortable holiday celebration with flats and gold jewelry, she tells TZR.

When it comes to accessories, Mathur cautions: Not everyone likes shoes in their house, so try not to have [them] be the focal point of your outfit. On a related note, Dennett says: In a house without shoes, imagine your outfit without shoes and make sure you still like it. Intermix’s chief merchant suggests sophisticated jewelry matched with understated jewelry, like a bold necklace and simple earrings when shoes aren’t part of the outfit equation. However, if they are Allowed, Dennett recommends velvet styles, like a plush moccasin or a Charlotte Olympia dish.

Keep scrolling for an edition of understated evening dresses suitable for a variety of parties at home, from minimal to cozy and, yes, even a little chic.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Easy romance

The cotton fit, adorable details from puffy and flowing sleeves to ruffled skirts and ruffled hems are both festive and effortless for home parties. Mathur loves this style of dress for a little party with friends and family, telling TZR a cute winter floral midi dress is her go-to. You can also adopt more elegant fabrics to achieve this look. Just aim for more casual silhouettes, like the Merlettes ruffled Ophelia dress, and finish with cute flats.

Sweater Dresses

From metallic speckles to wintry white, a sweater dress is quintessential in cold weather. A simple style spun from cashmere is Mathurs staple in a party setting, while Dennett likes more casual silhouettes for ease. If you’re wearing a knit dress, go for something loose and tie it up, the stylist told TZR. On the other hand, fitted shapes or more daring cutout designs can undoubtedly work in a home setting, feeling more dressy but very comfortable.

Soft fabrics

For a slightly more dressy take on party styles at home, adopt cocktail-worthy silhouettes cut from comfy fabrics that feel comfy on someone’s couch. Think jersey, velor or a silk-cotton blend in solid colors and pretty prints.

Fluid shapes

Silky styles can feel right at home in flowing silhouettes, from kaftan-style maxi dresses to wrap dresses with a boudoir-inspired feel. You can even opt for a satin slip dress, but layer it with a plush sweater for cozy ease.

If you want to accessorize, Dennett suggests flats, such as a sheepskin, velvet, or feather pair. To give whimsical fabrics an understated feel at home, Mathur says: It’s all about balance; Keep your accessories to a minimum to maintain this effortless look.