Czech textile artist takes part in award-winning Red Dress project

Over the past 12 years, pieces of the Red Dress have traveled to 28 countries around the world, where they have been embroidered by 239 women and five men. Others, small embroidery, were added by visitors to exhibitions and galleries, where the dress was displayed. Kirstie Macleod describes what the final garment looks like, decorated with millions of stitches:

It’s made from burgundy silk dupion, which I bought in Paris, and the total weight is surprisingly low for what it feels like. It’s actually 6.3 kilograms, but it feels a lot heavier. There is a three kilo coin created in India and another in Saudi Arabia which are incredibly heavy and contain a lot of metal.

When I look at the red dress, it’s not just a beautiful piece of art, it’s a symbol of connection and sharing.



Kirstie Macleod, whose artistic work has always been rooted in textiles, says she came up with the idea for the project in 2009, while working as an installation artist in London:

I have done quite a few big installations in various big galleries in London and one of them has been seen by Art Dubai. They contacted me and told me that they wanted to entrust me with the creation of a new work, funded by the British Council.

It was really a big deal, because as all artists know, it’s really hard to get budgets. So I literally thought: what would be the work of my dream to create? And I just sketched it on a napkin, right away, and it was La Robe Rouge.

Kirstie Macleod says she looked for inspiration for the Red Dress project mainly in her childhood, which she spent in many different countries around the world:









I was born in Venezuela, but I have also lived in Nigeria, Japan, Barbados and the Netherlands, so I have a very multicultural upbringing and have always been very fascinated by different cultures and identities.

So I just wanted to create a work that would bring together as many different identities from as many different cultures as possible without any prejudice or border or border making it accessible to everyone.

Fundamentally, creating enjoyable work and showing what is possible when we are one. I wasn’t sure if it would work, if people would be interested, and how long it would last. Twelve and a half years later, the dress has become what it is, which is truly amazing.

Once she conceived the idea, Kirstie Macleod launched a social media appeal, reaching out to artists and embroiderers around the world, asking if they would be interested in participating in the project. The project took a while to get started, but as the word spread more and more people got involved:

Most of the embroidery is professional but there is also a lot of embroidery on the dress that is not. There are even a few small embroideries my son made when he was six and there is quite a bit of first time embroidery. But all large orders were created by professional embroiderers or artists.

In the first stage of the project, Macleod would send fabric panels in the mail and each time they were completed the artists would send them back. The rest of the embroidery was added by more than a hundred participants in various exhibitions and places.

The artists had carte blanche in the choice of the motif of their embroidery. The only job they were given was to create something that communicates an element of their identity and references the culture they come from:

Some artisans have really chosen to create very traditional work, which may have been passed down in their families or towns for hundreds of years. For example in Mexico, most artisans did this.

Others chose to make their work much more personal, it was a real sharing of their own experience, of what they had lived. It wasn’t so much about the technical skill of the embroidery, it was much more about the message.

I also asked them to use their own threads which also gives it a specific quality as you get that contrast throughout the dress – different tones, different textures, and different colors.









Among the most striking embroideries are those created by women refugees from Palestine or victims of the war in Rwanda, Kosovo and Congo, but also those, colorful and vibrant, created by women from South America or by workshops. of high-end embroidery in India and Saudi Arabia. Kirstie Macleod also highlights the needlepoint made by Czech embroiderer Blanka Kolkov:

The Blankas embroidery from the Czech Republic is beautiful and ties the whole project together. She wrote the word Sisterhood or Sesterstv. She saw the dress and she said to me: My God, this is a fraternity project. I would really like to write that on the dress. That’s what it is and I think it really takes the whole project forward.

Blanka Kolkov, the Czech artist who contributed to the red dress with her own embroidery, is from South Bohemia but has spent the last seven years in the British town of Glastonbury where she has given workshops in the local ZigZag building, a former sheep skin factory on the outskirts of the city, transformed into a community center:









I like to work the yarn, I knit and crochet, but I also like to make clothes. But because of the global overproduction of clothes, I strictly decided to make them from second-hand fabrics to give them new life and send them to people for them to wear again.

There is another part of the building next to the Zig Zag Factory, which was recently rebuilt and turned into a community house and I was offered to do a community textile workshop there.

It has just started. It’s called Fabric of Life and I’ve put together a team of ten textile artists interested in being a part of it and we want to make it a community textile center. So I hope that one day it will become a huge textile playground.

Blanka says she first discovered the Red Dress Project during the Somerset Arts Week exhibition in September 2019:

I met a girl from Glastonbury and we talked about my textile work and she said: Have you heard of the Red Dress Project? She modeled it recently and she showed me a picture and I thought: Oh my God, it’s just beautiful. I just couldn’t believe it.









Blanka Kolkov says that when she saw the photo of the dress, which was almost finished at the time, she was stunned by the beautiful embroidery but also deeply touched by the very idea behind the project:

For me, it’s like a symbol of pure brotherhood, of connection between women from all over the world, of connection of different races, nationalities, origins and cultures and a connection of individual life stories too, in all kinds of colors and by thousands. of stitches made by the hands of hundreds of women.

When I look at the red dress, it’s not just a beautiful piece of art, not just a piece of clothing, I think it’s a symbol of connection and sharing. It is also a connection in the name of cuteness, because I think it is very difficult to do embroidery and to be angry. You have to be calm and kind to do something like this. And I think it’s all in, in the red dress.









About a week after discovering the red dress, Blanka Kolkov was invited to participate in the project and add her own embroidery, inspired by traditional Czech and Slovak folk costumes:

When I knew I would be one of them I was about to spend Christmas in the Czech Republic so I went home and Googled and borrowed books from my friends on traditional styles of Czech and Slavic embroidery.

I think I did a mix of different resources and tried to pick some colors that would look good on the red background.

Blanka Kolkov’s beautiful embroidery was one of the latest additions to the stunning red dress, which has since been on display in various galleries and museums around the world, including Paris, London, Mexico City or Dubai.

Kirstie Macleods’ dream for the future is to bring the red dress to the countries of all the artists who have helped create it and exhibit it alongside their own work in any location of their choosing, including in Czech Republic.



