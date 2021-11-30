Sweaters season has arrived! Discover the best choices for men





Sweaters are a winter staple. So much so that we often say Oh! Sweaters season has arrived. They help us stay warm against the dropping temperatures and are also trendy and fashionable. They come in various styles. Whether it’s turtlenecks or v-neck sweaters, each has its own charm and adds to the personality of the wearer. They are easy to wear, comfortable and warm. Also, they are synonymous with comfort and elegance. You can be in a sweater all day and not feel the weight weighing you down. Considering all of these factors, you should definitely buy these must-have winter clothes to enjoy the warmth of this winter. Scroll through the list below and check out our favorite picks for this winter season. 1. Kvetoo Men’s Winter Wool Long Sleeve Jumper with Stand Collar B09B48JGW1 This classic cut sweater, made from acrylic fabric, is synonymous with grace and elegance. It has a stand-up collar and comes with long sleeves. You can complete the look by pairing this sweater with jeans or pants. Moreover, it is available in a few striking colors. It is recommended to wash this sweater by hand. 2. DENIMHOLIC Men’s Cotton Turtleneck Sweater B07X6RNL6M This slim fit cotton sweater with a turtleneck is a perfect choice to protect yourself from the harsh winter cold. It’s available in quite a few soft colors, which will make you feel like you’re spoiled for choice. The turtleneck gives the wearer a distinct edge and balance. This garment can be hand washed and machine washed. 3. Men’s Aarbee V-Neck Wool Sweater B01IHRRFLY This long-sleeved, V-neck sweater features a beautiful pattern and is an elegant winter garment. The wool sweater is designed to keep a person warm and comfortable. The fabric is soft on the skin. You can complete the look by teaming it with a plain tee, polo shirt or casual shirt. 4. Amazon Brand – Symbol Men’s Acrylic Sweater Jacket B08C39FL4T This classic fit acrylic sweater has a stand-up collar and long sleeves. It features a ribbed knit collar and a half-zip at the front. Available in four soothing and warm colors, you will clearly be spoiled for choice. It is best to dry clean this garment. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay on top of the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we can get part of the income when you make a purchase.

