Rihanna wears orange shoulder dress during Barbados presidential inauguration

Barbados severed political and ceremonial ties with the United Kingdom and celebrated its status as a new republic last night during its presidential inauguration ceremony. Rihanna, from Barbados flew in to be part of the historic moment, and she donned a one-shoulder silk orange dress from Bottega Veneta worthy of the occasion.

The singer was named a national hero by the country’s Prime Minister Mia Mottley at the ceremony. While Barbados remains in the organization of Commonwealth Nations, for Hollywood journalist, Queen Elizabeth II is no longer its Head of State.

In a clip of Rihanna receiving the honor, Mottley told her, “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even more proud people, so we present to you, the nominee, for the national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to honor your nation by your words, by your actions, and by giving credit wherever you go.

Hollywood journalist noted that Rihanna is the second woman to receive the honor of the country’s national hero and the 11th person overall. She can now use the title of Right Honorable in front of her name.

Rihanna was declared a billionaire by Forbes earlier this year with a net worth of $ 1.7 billion. Rihanna spoke candidly to Additionalby Rachel Lindsay in September on why the title scares him a little.

“It’s scary,” Rihanna said. “I think about it all the time. I make a point of thinking about it, because I … I’m scared when, you know, the pedestal kicks in and we’ll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there … say ‘No, I want to be on the pitch.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it won’t be a fall at all, is it? … I don’t want to be that icon … I want to remember who I am.

Lindsay told him, “I know you said you didn’t want to be like on that pedestal, but as a black woman doing your thing, you know, your billionaire status – people look at you, and what? -Do you want to know that young girls are looking at you and saying, “I can do that too!” “

“I think that’s what’s worth it,” Rihanna said. “That’s what I want. That’s what I worked for. I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired even by my fans, people who admire me. , I admire them, and it’s a mutual respect that I have because I wouldn’t be here without them.

