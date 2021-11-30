Julianne Hough shows off her extremely toned dancer legs in a fringed mini dress



















November 29, 2021



Ahad Sanwari

Julianne Hough left fans in awe of her beauty and the sparkle of a minidress she donned for a truly magical celebration

Julianne Hough embraces the magical holiday feeling in the best possible way with her latest career build, which she shared on social media. MORE: Julianne Hough Returns To Dancing With The Stars Following Her Brother Derek’s Health Problems The dancer and choreographer gave fans a taste of Celebrating the Magical Holidays of the Wonderful World of Disney special she was part of. She hosted the vacation special with Ariana DeBose, who also featured several other performers sounding during the Walt Disney World holiday season. Loading the player … WATCH: Julianne Hough shows off a stunning hairstyle in a tight jumpsuit Julianne shared photos of herself from the event, including some that showed off the dazzling minidress she donned for the night. She rocked a sparkling silver fringed dress that showed off her skinny legs and showcased her toned physique as it glowed in the night sky. MORE: Julianne Hough Congratulated By Fans As She Shares Heartfelt Story With Amazing Workout Video The bead count featured intricate work on the collar as Julianne rocked loose waves with an equally shiny microphone in her hand. The Dancing with the stars alum posted several other snapshots and behind-the-scenes moments from the special to his Instagram Stories. Julianne dazzled for the holiday special in a fringed mini dress A couple also showed her stroking a horse pulled towards a carriage as she wore her minidress as she took on dancing poses. She captioned the post she shared: “Get into the holiday spirit tonight and watch Disney’s Wonderful World’s Magical Holiday Celebration as I host with @arianadebose and @derekhough from @disneyparks Aired on @abcnetwork at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST. “ MORE: Julianne Hough Looks Like A Princess In A Dazzling Sheer Dress For A Sincere Cause MORE: Julianne Hough flooded with support after sharing emotional message with fans Julianne donned another equally stunning mini dress for the evening, this one being an emerald green number with dramatic puffed sleeves and black thigh-high boots. His brother Derek Hough, who recently recovered from a fight with COVID-19, traveled to Disney with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert. The entrepreneur hosted the event alongside Ariana DeBose Julianne even replaced Derek as the guest judge for the DWTS grand finale, wearing a simple but elegant little black dress with golden details. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

