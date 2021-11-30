Gabrielle Union stuns in neon dress, Billy Porter turns heads with 2021 Fashion Awards arrival





SI / Instar / Avalon Also among the celebrities to attend the event, which is held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, are Dua Lipa, Gillian Anderson, Charli XCX, Addison Rae and Kris Jenner. AceShowbiz – Celebrities flocked to the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, November 29 for the Fashion Awards 2021. Among those who caught people’s attention on the red carpet at the awards show were Gabrielle Union and Billy Porter. Gabrielle, who arrived with dizzying hair, turned heads in a neon green Valentino haute couture dress. The dress featured a gathered halter neck top with thin straps as well as a large voluminous skirt. She accessorized her style with diamond rings, bracelets and Messika dangling earrings. <br /> As host of the annual event, Billy made a spectacular entrance by bringing in a group of dancers who performed and posed on the red carpet. For his outfit, the “PoseThe alum opted for a black and white embellished houndstooth dress by Richard Quinn which he paired with black platform boots. <br /> Other stars in attendance for the special occasion were Dua Lipa and Gillian anderson. The “Levitating” hitmaker looked elegant in a black Maximilian dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.Sex education“The actress stepped out in a black Chloe dress with a little cutout on the front. <br /> <br /> Looking sexy at night was the TikTok sensation Addison rae, who showed off her figure in a beautiful pale pink and black satin dress. Charli xcx, who performed at the event, stepped out in a sequined dress with cutouts on the bust. <br /> <br /> As for Eiza Gonzalez, the “Baby DriverThe actress gave the most at the Fashion Awards 2021 wearing an eclectic patterned dress. However, what made her style stand out was her helmet and diamond necklace. <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> Other stars to adorn the red carpet were Hailee Steinfeld, who slipped into a backless black jumpsuit with crystal patterns, as well as Winnie Harlow, who flaunted her abs in a padded three-piece outfit. “keeping up with the Kardashians” mom Kris jenner, on the other hand, opted for black ensembles which she wrapped in a cape jacket. Next article

