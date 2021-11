Fluffy hats and animal prints

Emily Ratajkowski’s promotional tour of her new memoir took her overseas to London, where her range of street style looks continued on the streets of Britain. As the temperatures drop, Ratajkowski stays warm in large jackets, plenty of animal prints, and enough fluffy hats to keep any TikTok fashionista happy throughout their winter hibernation. The models’ latest list of looks started with an Instagram photo Saturday in which Ratajkowski posed on a patio in a black tie-waist puffer jacket, snake-print knee-high boots and a fluffy brown bob from arguably the queen of the trend, British designer Emma Brewin. That same day, Ratajkowski attended the Shameless Festival at the Battersea Arts Center to discuss her memoir. For the occasion, the model changed her look, while still opting for a similar silhouette. She wore a zebra print mini skirt and faux fur coat by Michael Kors, with an Isabel Marant ribbed sweater and bright red suede Jimmy Choo boots. Once again, Ratajkowski finished off the look with another Emma Brewin hat, this one in black. The trio of looks was completed on Monday when Ratajkowski pulled out another fuzzy hat, this time going for a cheetah print motif and making it the centerpiece of the outfit. The model was seen leaving a book signing in London wearing the trendy hat, along with a black wool coat over a blue button, skinny black pants and a pair of knee-length leather boots. Fluffy bucket hats are nothing new. Rihanna wore them all year round, Pamela Anderson wore the famous 1999 VMA win, and Camron brought the look back to menswear in 2002 with its iconic pink ensemble. Lately though (and probably thanks to Rihanna), the fluffy hat has made a comeback, gaining popularity among models and on TikTok. Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus have all been spotted in Brewins’ designs and Ratajkowski’s friend Ziwe Fumudoh has come to make this accessory one of her signatures, often wearing it on her show. Now Ratajkowski is embracing the trend herself, giving her not one, not two, but three seals of approval.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/emily-ratajkowski-fluffy-bucket-hats-animal-print The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos