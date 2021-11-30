Priyanka Chopra is still “the star of the show”. See her and Nick Jonas look adorable at the British Fashion Awards





Nick Jonas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Nick jonas ) Strong points Priyanka was one of the presenters of the British Fashion Awards

She was wearing a floral pantsuit

The couple shared photos of the awards on their respective Insta accounts. New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is and always will be the “star of the show”. Law? The actress, who is a global icon, made a high fashion statement on Monday while attending the British Fashion Awards in London with her husband and singer Nick Jonas in a Richard Quinn design. At the glitzy annual British Fashion Council awards, Priyanka Chopra, who was one of the presenters, turned heads in a floral pantsuit while Nick looked dashing in a black sit and t-shirt Red. The couple’s PDA on the red carpet will definitely make you blush. Both shared photos from the ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts. In his caption, Nick Jonas said the obvious: “The star of the series, Priyanka Chopra.” He also added a red heart icon to it. See Nick Jonas’ post here: Priyanka Chopra just shared the photos of herself and Nick Jonas with a flower and a red heart icon. Meanwhile, check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ red carpet moments at the British Fashion Awards here: Priyanka and Nick Jonas at the British Fashion Awards. (Image courtesy AFP) Priyanka and Nick Jonas at the awards show. (Image courtesy AFP) The British Fashion Awards honored several big names in the industry on Monday after the death of famous designer Virgil Abloh. Louis Vuitton’s head of menswear was named the Change Leader and was praised throughout the evening. Virgil Abloh, 41, died of cancer on Sunday. The British Fashion Awards were held virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, when the situation improved this year, the organizers decided to host him in person. Besides Priyanka Chopra, actress Demi Moore and British rapper Kano were also presenters. On the work side, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in series Citadel and film Matrix 4.

