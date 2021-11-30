Zendayas dress features gold spine inspired by Dr. Octopus





Spidey’s senses ?! zendaya Always makes a statement when she hits the red carpet, but her most recent look may be her best yet. The 25-year-old actress arrived at the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Chtelet in Paris on Monday, November 29, wearing the coolest Roberto Cavalli dress of all time. While everything was sleek and sophisticated in the front, the dress was nothing short of a party in the back. It featured a massive cutout going from just above her butt to her shoulder blades.That’s not all, even though the star of the show was a three-dimensional gold-plated spine that looked like something straight out of a superhero movie. It didn’t take long for fans to start making connections and pointing out potential inspirations for the dress, but one benchmark reigned supreme. After a fan account called @dayacrue shared a side-by-side photo of the Malcolm & Marie star and Dr. Octopus, who first appeared in The Incredible Spider-Man 3, Zendaya gave his approval. We love a reference, the actress, who was styled by Cockroach of the law, captioned an Instagram Stories from the post. She also shared a close look at the incredibly intricate details of the spine. As Dr Octopus is making his comeback in Spider-Man: No Path Home, which is coming out in a few weeks, it’s no surprise that fans have gone wild, taking to Twitter to share their obsession. Zendaya channels Spider-Man’s Dr. Octopus, one person observed, while another added, Zendaya is Dr. Octopus confirmed !! Some even pointed out that the whole choice of outfit could also be a connection with the boyfriend. Tom holland, who plays Spider-Man in the movie. The couple first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. This is how @Zendayas’ dress reminds me of Dr Octopus and all of a sudden I see @ TomHolland1996. Gorgeous pair, one user joked. This is far from the first time that Zendaya has made a reference to cinema with her fashion. Earlier this year, the star channeled Lola Bunny at the premiere of Space Jame: a new legacy. For the event, she wore patchwork shorts from Moschino that featured blue, yellow, orange and red patches that most certainly took inspiration from Lola Bunny’s reimagined costume. Roach even confirmed the reference, sharing a clip of the colorful look with the caption: Tell me you’re Lola Bunny without telling me you’re Lola Bunny. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



