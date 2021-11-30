Briones: Immigrant entrepreneurs face double adversity with COVID-19





If I could sum up Ottawa’s small business owners in one word, it would be resilient. Over the past 20 months, they have faced adversities, closures and a new reality so alien and far from the pre-pandemic days. Then I think of the newcomers to Canada who have become small business owners and can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of compassion and awe for the double dose of resilience they have had to endure over the past 20 years. months: adapting to a new country while doing everything to keep their businesses afloat. Russom Haile Woldemichael, owner of Barcon Getta, a men’s leather clothing manufacturing company, is one of many examples of inspiring immigrant entrepreneurs who have made Ottawa their home. Born in Eritrea and raised in Ethiopia by a family of public sector workers, his life changed when war broke out between the two countries in the late 1990s. He and his brother fled the country to avoid violence. Eritrean military conscription and went to Kenya alone. The stay was traumatic and short-lived after a glimmer of hope prompted them to make South Africa their next destination. They gathered a group of people and together, accompanied by a photocopied letter of keepsakes from someone who had made the trip before, they began a grueling seven week trek on foot and in transport that eventually brought them to Johannesburg. . That’s when I told myself I had a chance to survive, Woldemichael said. For the next seven years he spent in South Africa, he survived by selling pens at the train station, then he became an unofficial translator for other Ethiopians in need of help with their immigration papers. and eventually became a street vendor of clothing and household items. I learned the business by doing business until I opened a physical men’s fashion store with my brother, he said. READ MORE: Last chance: December, a decisive month for Ottawa retailers When life brought him to Canada, he got a job as a parking attendant in downtown Ottawa. He made a deal with his employer allowing him to provide valet parking and car washing services to customers, which quickly became a success. The demand was so high that he started recruiting people from the streets to help him keep pace. When the parking lot changed hands, he left and bought an official taxi license. A lifelong fashion lover, he began to notice a gap in the market while chatting with his passengers. The taste of menswear in Ottawa is very different from Africa or Europe. There aren’t a lot of independent store options.

