How has the grooming industry changed over the past 10 years









good looks and grooming have also gained acceptance and popularity among men. This resulted in



introduction of men’s care products to the Indian market. This has resulted in massive growth



over the decade and the Indian grooming market (male and female) has seen a massive increase in sales,



products and revenues. The industry has even seen new and interesting trends and standards that have given new impetus to its growth. Grooming was considered to be the domain of women, and as a result, the industry focused only on products that focused on women. However, with the advent of social media, e-commerce and increased awareness,good looks and grooming have also gained acceptance and popularity among men. This resulted inintroduction of men’s care products to the Indian market. This has resulted in massive growthover the decade and the Indian grooming market (male and female) has seen a massive increase in sales,products and revenues. The industry has even seen new and interesting trends and standards that have given new impetus to its growth. This is clearly attributed to the collective growth in the grooming habits of men and women. Earlier, if we



talked about male grooming, norms and stereotypes might put the definition of masculinity under



serious question. But today, the men’s grooming market has overtaken previous shaving and aftershave.



routines and have also contributed to this growth. Grooming – A new market to explore According to the Statista report, the beauty and personal care market revenue amounts to $ 22,338 million in



2021 and is expected to grow by 6.95% each year (CAGR 2021-2026). The Statista report further cites



that the global male grooming market will reach approximately $ 81.2 billion by 2024. Obviously, the change in



Men’s grooming standards / habits have contributed to this increase. Today, grooming is no longer correlated with gender-specific norms but a sign of self-care, self-care.



awareness and confidence. Modern man views grooming from a career perspective and



personal growth. As a result, more and more men are opting for hair removal, hair spa, dermatological treatments,



pedicures, hair care and manicures in a salon like never before. The company approved of this news



change in the field through different channels. With the support of Bollywood celebrities and



athletic, these grooming products and standards have gained ground. Better grooming awareness There is a tremendous amount of awareness online and offline about grooming standards. Today everyone



better understand grooming terminologies, such as cleansing, moisturizing, toning, exfoliation and



Following. Besides the female market flooded with grooming products, the male market has also



saw a huge and valuable variety including hairdryers, callus removers, beard trimmers, waxing



products, etc. The industry has continued to grow and evolve even under difficult conditions like recent closures



worldwide. Lockdown trends on grooming Containment has been a time of challenges and opportunity for the grooming industry. When the



the salons were closed and everyone roamed in unkempt conditions, the online grooming industry



came to our rescue. DIY grooming products and online tutorial set the tone for containment



grooming explorations. Even YouTube and Instagram were full of grooming tag tutorials.

The DIY guides have hosted helpful information on the latest trends and instructional videos for using these



some products. In addition, easy to understand written instructions gave birth to home salons. We were all



self-supporting in most grooming practices at the end of lockdown due to these grooming brackets.



Such products are affordable and don’t burn a hole in the pocket of commoners. With contributions from Madhav Kota, Founder and Director of iGRiD.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/beauty/how-has-the-grooming-industry-changed-in-the-last-10-years/articleshow/87989527.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos