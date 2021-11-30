The bride wears her grandmother’s wedding dress 60 years later: “It fits like a glove”

When Allie Livingwater got married earlier this year, she had a very special “something old”.

Livingwater, 23, of Turners Falls, Massachusetts, wore her grandmother’s wedding dress during her wedding ceremony on September 25.

Anne Cooke, 88, married on June 3, 1961. She wore a long-sleeved wedding dress with a hoop skirt that she bought at the still-operating store. Bridal alibers in Greenfield, Massachusetts, according to Livingwater.

Livingwater told Fox News that she decided to wear her grandmother’s “timeless” dress about five years ago. Livingwater said that was when she discovered the item of clothing stored in a “dust bag” in the basement.

Livingwater said she brought the dress upstairs to try it on and it fits him.

“It was my dream style, basically,” Livingwater said. “There were long sleeves, a ball gown. So that was really all I was looking for.”

“I just thought it was really stylish,” she added. “So I always had that in mind, like, Oh, when I get married someday, I’m going to wear this.”

Last year, when Livingwater got engaged to her husband Timmy, 27, she returned to her grandmother’s to try on the dress again.

“It fits like a glove,” Livingwater said. “It was perfect.”

“Everyone says how timeless it looks,” Livingwater said, adding, “She picked the perfect dress.”

Livingwater said the dress did not need to be altered, although it did have to be cleaned and some of the lace restored. Livingwater also got a hoop skirt to place under the dress, just like Cooke wore her dress 60 years ago, which helped show off the details and bows of the ball gown.

On her wedding day, Livingwater had a first glimpse with her father and grandmother

“She couldn’t take her eyes off the dress and me and she was in tears,” Livingwater said. “She was just really happy.”

“It was so special, just because she was like a second mother to me growing up,” Livingwater added.

Livingwater also wore jewelry from a deceased family friend as “something borrowed”. Her cathedral veil was her “something new,” she said. Livingwater also wrote his own vows in blue ink, which was his “something blue”.

Of course, wearing her grandmother’s dress of “one of the most special people” in her life was a highlight for Livingwater.

“The fact that she let me wear her wedding dress on the most important day of my life means everything to me,” Livingwater said. “The fact that she is wearing the dress paved the way for her successful marriage. And then … me wearing her dress so I could marry the man of my dreams, it kind of tied the day in every way. possible. “