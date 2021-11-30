Fashion
The bride wears her grandmother’s wedding dress 60 years later: “It fits like a glove”
When Allie Livingwater got married earlier this year, she had a very special “something old”.
Livingwater, 23, of Turners Falls, Massachusetts, wore her grandmother’s wedding dress during her wedding ceremony on September 25.
Anne Cooke, 88, married on June 3, 1961. She wore a long-sleeved wedding dress with a hoop skirt that she bought at the still-operating store. Bridal alibers in Greenfield, Massachusetts, according to Livingwater.
THE BRIDE SAYS YOU MUST KEEP YOUR WEDDING DRESS SECRET, HERE’S WHY
Livingwater told Fox News that she decided to wear her grandmother’s “timeless” dress about five years ago. Livingwater said that was when she discovered the item of clothing stored in a “dust bag” in the basement.
Livingwater said she brought the dress upstairs to try it on and it fits him.
“It was my dream style, basically,” Livingwater said. “There were long sleeves, a ball gown. So that was really all I was looking for.”
“I just thought it was really stylish,” she added. “So I always had that in mind, like, Oh, when I get married someday, I’m going to wear this.”
CALIFORNIA COUPLE GETS MARRIED AT THE MOST BEAUTIFUL TACO BELL: IT WAS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS
Last year, when Livingwater got engaged to her husband Timmy, 27, she returned to her grandmother’s to try on the dress again.
“It fits like a glove,” Livingwater said. “It was perfect.”
“Everyone says how timeless it looks,” Livingwater said, adding, “She picked the perfect dress.”
Livingwater said the dress did not need to be altered, although it did have to be cleaned and some of the lace restored. Livingwater also got a hoop skirt to place under the dress, just like Cooke wore her dress 60 years ago, which helped show off the details and bows of the ball gown.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
On her wedding day, Livingwater had a first glimpse with her father and grandmother
“She couldn’t take her eyes off the dress and me and she was in tears,” Livingwater said. “She was just really happy.”
“It was so special, just because she was like a second mother to me growing up,” Livingwater added.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Livingwater also wore jewelry from a deceased family friend as “something borrowed”. Her cathedral veil was her “something new,” she said. Livingwater also wrote his own vows in blue ink, which was his “something blue”.
Of course, wearing her grandmother’s dress of “one of the most special people” in her life was a highlight for Livingwater.
“The fact that she let me wear her wedding dress on the most important day of my life means everything to me,” Livingwater said. “The fact that she is wearing the dress paved the way for her successful marriage. And then … me wearing her dress so I could marry the man of my dreams, it kind of tied the day in every way. possible. “
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/bride-wears-grandmother-wedding-dress-60-years
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]