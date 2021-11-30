Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball: Greg Gards Presser Recap Monday

Wisconsin men’s basketball is soaring. Over the past week, the Badgers have won the Maui Invitational, made the AP Top 25, and have seen Jonathan Davis receive high accolades in the sport. It looks like everything is smiling for the Wisconsin Hoops right now, but head coach Greg Gard is clearly focused on the task ahead of winning basketball games consistently, not just in November. .

Gard began his press by talking about the Badgers’ game in the Maui Invitational and mentioned how grateful he is to coach this group of players.

Happy to come back, obviously, from having made the trip we had to Vegas and playing against the teams and playing in various ways coming from behind, trying to keep a lead, fighting St. Marys. I have said it several times, this team is a pleasure to train. We make mistakes but they play so hard and they love being together … we have grown over the week.

Photo by John Fisher / Getty Images

Gard then spoke about his young point guard, Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman, who are learning a lot about college football in a short period of time.

They’re really tough, I mean I mentioned we make mistakes. They now understand you don’t go under the ball screens in college, they understand Coach Gard wants you to take care of the ball, but they’re really tough. If they have a mistake, they bounce right back. They take coaching and want to be better. They are both very team oriented. They will do whatever they can to help the team win and I think that has been all over this team. I have seen that no one really cares about individual distinctions or statistics. They just want to do whatever they can to help the team win.

After that, Gard spoke about the upcoming clash with Georgia Tech which should be another good test on Wednesday night in the Badgers ACC / Big Ten Challenge contest.

This will be the first time this group has faced the Princeton offensive. This is going to challenge a lot of our defensive discipline … it will be the only big challenge. They’ll mix up their defenses as well, so we have to make sure we stay true to who we are and make good decisions … I think the most important thing is the first time we’ve seen a heavy dose of what does Princeton.

Later, the Gard spoke of the maturity of this team. Clearly not as old as last year’s band, but they still seem to be playing older than they look.

Yes, I think sometimes we try to judge maturity based on the year indicated in the programs. With freshmen and young players playing a bigger role than they did maybe 20 years ago, it’s not such a big leap … I think it’s a collective maturity with this group. I think two guys helped him, obviously Brad, Johnny and Tyler, but I never want to underestimate the value of Chris Vogt and Jahcobi Neath. It is not in points or what appears on the statistics sheet, but his four years of experience for Chris and two for Jahcobi which made it possible to settle our locker room.

Photo by John Fisher / Getty Images

After that, Gard spoke about the accolades his team received in the leaderboards and individually with Johnny Davis winning the Big Ten Player of the Week.

To be honest with you, we never really care about rankings, it will never change the way we work today. It’s great, but it really doesn’t have any value on how we should approach today. Georgia Tech won’t care … as for Johnny, I’ve said it a few times but he told me this summer Coach, I don’t care what accolades I just want to win. He had a wonderful week in Vegas. He will be highlighted and will have to continue to develop his game.

On the injury side, point guard Jahcobi Neath’s status is still pending for Wednesday’s game, but he has returned to training in a limited role. Neath has only appeared in one game so far, but will provide more depth to veterans in the backcourt when he returns.

Overall, Gard seemed pleased with his team’s performance, and rightly so, however, the focus is very clearly on the challenges Georgia Tech will bring on Wednesday night and how his team will respond to them. It’s important to keep a cool head, especially in a long season like basketball, and it looks like Gard and Co. are headed in the right direction.