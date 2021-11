Billion-Dollar Metaverse Platform That Sells High Fashion For Digital Avatars Gets Support From SoftBank And Investors Behind K-pop Sensation BTS | Currency News | Financial and business news

Visitors are photographed in front of an immersive art installation titled “Machine Hallucinations Space: Metaverse” by media artist Refik Anadol. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu / File Photo REUTERS / Tyrone Siu / File Photo A South Korean metaverse platform has earned a billion dollar valuation in a funding round led by SoftBank.

The platform, Zepeto, attracts female users who can dress their digital avatars in fashion.

HYBE, the manager of K-pop sensation BTS, also poured money into the company. SoftBank has invested $ 150 million in a South Korean metaverse platform that allows users to dress their digital avatars with high-fashion brands like Gucci and Dior, the Wall Street Journal reported. With the funding round led by Softbank, the platform called Zepeto got a valuation of $ 1 billion, the Journal said. HYBE, the manager of K-pop sensation BTS, has invested around $ 41 million. The Journal said that Zepeto, which launched in 2018, has 2 million active daily users, the majority of whom are women between the ages of 13 and 24. For comparison, the well-known metaverse gaming platform Roblox has over 40 million active daily users. According to its website, Zepeto allows users to create their own worlds where they can explore new spaces, hang out with friends, and play games. Users can also buy virtual items or earn money by creating and selling their own. Gucci, for its part, has launched a virtual space for users to dress up their avatars, the Journal said, citing Naver Z Corp’s chief strategy officer Rudy Lee, who said Zepeto is “possibly the greatest. virtual fashion market in the world “. A March article from Vogue Business said Gucci has developed its gaming strategy, in a move that generates revenue and helps players express themselves. It has partnered with Roblox, Pokemon Go and The Sims, among others, and showcased its own Gucci Arcade and Sneaker Garage platforms, Vogue said. Zepeto is not the first Metaverse-related company that Softbank’s Vision Fund II has backed. In early November, the fund poured nearly $ 100 million into Sandbox, a metaverse where a user purchased a digital yacht and where virtual land sales are skyrocketing. Softbank did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. The metaverse concept a digital world where people can interact has become mainstream since the company formerly known as Facebook was renamed Meta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/metaverse-zepeto-gucci-dior-avatar-fashion-softbank-bts-021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos