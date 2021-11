The Men’s Fashion Book, Phaidon Anthology of Fashion World Myths – In August 2018, Lewis Hamilton appeared at … | Special issue / fashion and whims

By: Guillermo Reparaz











In August 2018, Lewis Hamilton appeared on the cover of UK GQ wearing a kilt and diamond necklaces. An image radically opposed to his usual “look” and which helped him sing the “mea culpa” after ridiculing his nephew on social networks for disguising himself as a princess. A breath of fresh air which confirms that – reluctantly – the question of the masculine gender linked to clothing is beginning to evolve. Today, fueled by #Metoo and in full feminism and “queer”, Phaidon publishes the book “The Mens Fashion Book”, an anthology of designers, brands, artistic directors, models, boutiques, stylists, photographers and tailors who have shaped men’s fashion of the past 200 years. According to writer Ivan Jablonka (“Righteous Men”, Anagram), men have become “groggys”. In the era of female empowerment, women have spoken, and the image that they send us of ourselves is unflattering. An identity crisis that becomes an examination of conscience through fashion, where ultra-virility finally ceases to be the absolute ideal, opening up an alternative space to new forms of masculinity. If Gucci celebrated the alpha male in its chic porn campaigns of the early 2000s, its artistic director, Alessandro Michele, today opts for “gender fluid” models. The changes experienced by society are transferred very quickly to the world of fashion, the favorite shortcut to challenge established norms. This is precisely what Phaidon’s The Mens Fashion Book illustrates, bringing together on its pages both famous male style icons to maintain the old status quo, as well as real disruptors who have broken down the door. Take a look at Cordovan designer Palomo Spain, who instead advocates burgeoning masculinity. “Dej-vu”. The tendency to imagine a plural man, with multiple facets and even with more typical feminine traits has been in the making for several decades. Just remember the unisex clothes of Pierre Cardin in his famous Cosmocorps collection (1967), the men’s dress by Jacques Estrel (1966) or the men’s skirt by Jean Paul Gaultier (1985); and even the origins of “gender neutral” clothing, going back to the hippie movement (70s) and the “grunge” style (90s). But the big explosion in the boundaries between the sexes has taken place more recently. More precisely during the Spring / Summer 2019 collections, when the Prada male models paraded for the first time in miniskirts and bags, the Fendi models paraded in skirts above the knee and at Dior Homme, they surprised us with shirts. transparent lace and embroidery. A direct – and synchronized – attack on the waterline of heteronormativity from which emerges a vital question these days – “what is it to be a man?” – already posed by brands like Ermenegildo Zegna in their #whatmakesaman campaign.





