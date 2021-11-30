Virgil Ablohs Spirit lives at Fashion Awards 2021 – WWD

LONDON – The night belonged to Virgil Abloh.

The late designer – whose sudden death was announced just 24 hours before the Fashion Awards ceremony in London – was on everyone’s mind Monday night at the Royal Albert Hall.

There was a surge of love and emotion for the man that shook the fashion system and opened the door to so many marginalized communities.

Before the official start of the event, Idris Elba took the stage to pay tribute to Abloh.

“I have lost a friend, his wife has lost a husband, the fashion industry has lost a legend and the world has lost a special human being,” said Elba who was surrounded by screens of ‘Abloh, who died Sunday after a long private battle with cancer.

“He was one of the few people I could have a conversation with [with] about multitasking. But he didn’t do it for fame or money, he did it to inspire others, ”said the actor who then recited Maya Angelou’s poem“ When the tall trees fall ”.

“Those who know Virgil know that he wants us to have a good time. The entire show tonight is devoted to the life of Virgil Abloh, ”he added.

Abloh, a first-class talent and change actor, has left at a time when change is a priority in the fashion space traditionally opposed to change.

In addition to Abloh’s death, other bad news has cast a shadow over the night: The emergence of another variant of COVID-19 has led to stricter measures in the UK for at least three more weeks .

Nonetheless, the show, which raises funds for the British Fashion Council Foundation, continued – at least for guests who could provide proof of a double vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.

The attendees certainly took the opportunity to dress in the style of the 1920s and support British talent. Dua Lipa wore a tight black Maximilian number, while Kosar Ali, Addison Rae, Ella Balinska and Billy Porter all wore exuberant creations by Richard Quinn.

Kristen McMenamy and Dua Lipa

Getty / BFC

Quinn really stole the show both on the red carpet and on stage where Kylie Mynogue and her army of dancers performed in her iconic floral jumpsuits.

Recognizing the changing landscape, the British Fashion Council focused on rewarding 15 Change Makers across the Creativity, Environment and People categories – a new format introduced at last year’s video ceremony to highlight highlight a larger group of individuals instead of focusing on the mega-brands.

“It’s the leaders who make us do things differently,” said Porter, the evening’s presenter, who took the stage with big dance moves and Brexit jokes in hand.

Leomie Anderson, Winnie Harlow, Maya Jama, Neelam Gill, Bree Runway and Ikram Abdi Omar

Getty / BFC

Yet the creativity category was still populated by established players. Abloh has been recognized for his work at Off-White and Louis Vuitton Men’s alongside Kim Jones of Dior, Alessandro Michele of Gucci, Demna Gvasalia of Balenciaga and Jonathan Anderson of Loewe.

“These recognitions keep me and my colleagues motivated. Part of my design practice is to keep the doors open for the next generation, ”Abloh said in a pre-recorded message for the event.

In the environment category, recognizing the sustainability efforts of designers, personalities such as Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst, Priya Ahluwalia, Phoebe English and Bethany Williams were honored.

There was also a “People” category recognizing creators whose work helps make the industry a more inclusive space. British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful, A-Cold-Wall’s Samuel Ross, Harris Reed, Telfar Clemens and Grazia UK Associate Editor Kenya Hunt were all among the winners.

Many of the names on this year’s list of winners – including Jones, Anderson and McCartney – were a repeat of last year’s list, which raised the question of whether the industry has returned to its old ways. to focus on a small group of people.

Olly Alexander and Billie Piper

Getty / BFC

Hunt’s inclusion seemed like a welcome addition: she’s been leading Grazia UK’s fashion content for over two years and also recently published the book ‘Girl’, telling compelling stories about black femininity.

“I do not take the roles that have been entrusted to me lightly. If you have the power, you have to empower someone else, ”Hunt said.

Reed, who is also a first-time winner, spoke about the importance of operating beyond the system.

“We have to recognize that the structures need to be dismantled further. According to the books for this system, I shouldn’t even have a business, but I make a profit without a single wholesaler, ”said the creator, who chose to show outside of the traditional BFC program and focus on a more limited half-seam. business model – something he plans to continue doing in 2022. “We need to burn the f-king books that tell you how to run a business and show these people that you can do it your way.”

Campbell Addy, Adut Akech, Gareth Wrighton and Alton Mason

Getty / BFC

And what about award ceremonies in general?

“These high-profile events are a wonderful way to bring everyone together on a global scale and reflect on the fantastic accomplishments and hard work that has been done within the industry – but without a doubt, we need to diversify who are the guests at these events and who receives these awards, ”said stylist Zadrian Smith, who, alongside partner Sara Edmiston, was behind Ali’s Richard Quinn look and Paul Mescal’s Gucci look. They also dressed Lady Amelia Windsor, Arlissa and Sinead Harnett in London label Sabina Bilenko couture.

Kim Jones was named Designer of the Year for his work at Dior Men and Fendi, a timely recognition that comes on top of the designer’s return to his home country to showcase his resort collection for Dior Men next week.

Jones faced off against Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, Anderson, Gvasalia and former Bottega Veneta Creative Director Daniel Lee.

Tom Daley, Kim Jones and Demi Moore

Getty / BFC

The last time the event was held in 2019, Lee set a new record with four major awards. But what a difference two years can make: Lee parted ways with the Kering label earlier this month for ‘clashing’ with multiple staff, sources say, and there has been no mention of the creator of British origin during the ceremony, nor there a single sighting of Bottega Veneta on the red carpet.

Simone Rocha, whose brand celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, also received the British Independent Designer Award, while Nensi Dojaka won the BFC Foundation Award for Emerging Talent.

This is one of Dojaka’s many big victories this year, which was also put in the spotlight when she was named the LVMH Prize winner in September: she staged her first show during Fashion Week. from London, collaborated with No.21 by Alessandro Dell’Acqua. and saw her iconic cutout dresses go viral.

The industry tends to prey on young talent as soon as they are deemed ‘hot’. So, while deserved, the many accolades and increased press attention also raise the question of whether this creates too much pressure and too many expectations for a young design graduate who still works in a two-person team.

“This is probably the hardest thing I have done,” said an emotional Dojaka expressing gratitude for all who support her.

As reported, the Isabella Blow Award went to Dazed stylist and editor-in-chief Ibrahim Kamara, whose global perspective and rich visual storytelling made waves in the industry.

Charles jeffrey

Getty / BFC

Kamara, who was championed by Abloh and worked closely with him on Louis Vuitton campaigns and shows, dedicated the award to his team and to Abloh.

“You will always be one of a kind, so pure, so unique. Your spirit, so inspiring to witness. Thank you for inspiring black children around the world, ”Kamara said in a prepared statement read the night.

He also called on participants to call on the government to invest more in the arts and “in immigrants”.

Other industry heavyweights recognized during the evening included Tommy Hilfiger, who received the Excellence Award, following in the footsteps of Giorgio Armani and Miuccia Prada.

Tommy Hilfiger and Charli XCX

Getty / BFC

“Tommy is in London and at the same time they are casting a new James Bond. Coincidence? I don’t think so, ”Porter joked.

Special tribute was also paid to Chanel for her cultural background, while Michele received the Pioneer Award – and lived up to the title by appearing on the Roblox gaming platform as an avatar for handing out an award to digital label CSapphire, which won the ceremony’s new metaverse design award.

Sinead Burke, who presented Michele’s award, praised his “silent but confident leadership” and his ability to create a space where people can feel safe, whether with his Gucci Vault initiative; his commitment to supporting people with disabilities, or his public criticism of the Italian government’s policy on gay and transgender rights.

“To be an agent of change is to go beyond yourself [because] there are still too many people who feel excluded, who are not here tonight because they feel they do not belong, ”added Burke.

See also:

Get to know the nominees for this year’s Fashion Awards

The most memorable moments of the Fashion Awards

Notable fashion award winners over the years