Fashion designer Ocoee to release her first Haitian-inspired wedding dress | West Orange Times & Observer

Fashion designer Ocoee continues to make important strides in the fashion world.

International fashion designer Santia McKoy from SM custom design, which we first told you about here, hosted her very first fashion show in September, which we told you about here.

Now McKoy continues to pursue his passions with his latest addition to his high-end fashion lines.

The Unity wedding dress is the first Haitian-inspired wedding dress ever created by McKoy.

The two-piece dress is eye-catching with striking red and blue colors to represent the Haitian flag.

Born and raised in Haiti, McKoy came from humble beginnings. She said the play is a tribute to her home country where her dream began.

McKoy said the inspiration for the dress came not only from where it was born, but also from the important culture the area has.

“For me, Haiti’s culture is unity,” McKoy said. “No matter what my country or its people are going through, unity is the root of everything.”

The fashion designer explained that it’s not very often that she sees her people or culture involved in weddings and wedding attire. She said she would like to see more and that was the main reason she created the dress.

McKoy said that “UNION IS STRENGTH” are the very meaningful words on the Haitian flag. These words mean “UNITY MAKES STRENGTH”.

“I find these words very true and big words that the whole world should live with,” McKoy said. “As a Haitian fashion designer, wedding dresses have become my specialty. I’m always looking for ways to add the culture I love so much to my job. I have never seen this. as I wanted and more. “

The Ocoee resident said the dress took her about a week. Before starting the process, she spent two days thinking and creating. Each side of the dress was made up of 12 yards of satin fabric. The two-piece style of the dress allows it to transform into a reception gown after the wedding.

The one-of-a-kind wedding dress has already gone viral TIC Tac with over 50,000 views in less than 24 hours.

The dress will be available for purchase from January 2022 on the SM Custom Design Site.

McKoy will host her second world tour fashion show on June 18, 2022. The show will feature 70 international models.