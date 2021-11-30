Fashion
Zendaya wowed by her metal back dress as she joined Tom Holland in Paris
Just when we think Zendaya went all out, she’s outdoing herself once again with an outfit so iconic she’s bringing down Twitter.
The Dune star, 25, did participate in his participation in football’s most prestigious awards ceremony, the Ballon d’Oron on Monday, alongside Tom Holland and his brothers.
All eyes were on Euphoria’s actors mesmerizing Roberto Cavalli’s silk gown and elaborate back.
As she posed on the red carpet at the Théâtre du Chtelet in her floor-length maxi dress, the unique gold spine detail was fully on display.
Zendaya, styled by Law Roach, accessorized with Christian Louboutin pumps and gold earrings, swept her hair back to show off the dress in all its glory.
One fan also pointed out that her dress could be a nod to Spider-Man’s Doctor Octopus, comparing the two side-by-side and writing: Zendaya as Dr. Octopus but making it a fad.
The Greatest Showman star reposted her Instagram Story montage with: We Love a Reference.
Zendaya appeared at the party with her beautiful Tom, with whom she confirmed her relationship earlier this year.
The Spider-Man actor, also 25, looked extremely dapper in a black suit with a bow tie.
He sported dark glasses and his famous unruly curls.
Tom’s younger brothers Sam and Harry, both 22, also made an appearance, and the lookalike trio were all smiles as they put their arms around each other.
Rumors of romance have surrounded the two actors since 2017, which they have repeatedly denied, insisting that they are just best friends.
However, in July 2021, they were photographed kissing in a car.
Tom posted an adorable birthday Instagram for Zendaya in September, and he’s been gushing about her online ever since.
In a candid interview with GQ to see if he will talk more about their relationship, Tom said: It’s not my story. This is our story. And well talk about what it is when were ready to talk about it together.
Also present at the Ballon d’Or which is presented by France Football and rewards the best footballers from around the world, Lionel Messi won the trophy for a seventh time, a record.
The sports star took her proud family, along with her three sons, Thiago, nine, Mateo, six and three, Ciro, in adorable costumes adorned with jewels.
Also on the red carpet was his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, 33, whom he has known since the age of five and whom he wowed in a metallic dress.
