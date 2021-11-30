Losing Virgil Ablohs casts a shadow over 2021 Fashion Awards





Idris Elba pays tribute to Virgil Abloh at the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday © Getty Images for BFC There was an inevitably dark note for the Fashion Awards 2021, which resumed their physical form at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday evening despite increased restrictions introduced in response to the detection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the UK. Guests, dressed in jewel-toned velvet tuxedos and strapless, sequined and feathered maxi dresses regardless of the freezing temperatures, looked unfazed. Proof of vaccination was required for entry, but few guests donned masks once inside. At the orchestral level, at brand-sponsored tables, in galleries filled with journalists and students, and on stage, Virgil Abloh – the 41-year-old Louis Vuitton menswear designer who died Sunday after a private battle of two years against cancer – was the main and dismal topic of discussion. “Last night I spent much of the evening in tears,” actor Idris Elba said in an opening speech, reading the poem “When the Big Trees Fall” by Maya Angelou. It was the first of at least a dozen tributes to Abloh, which also came from British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, designer Kim Jones, Kris Jenner and a teary-eyed Tommy Hilfiger. “I lost a friend. . . the fashion industry, we have lost an icon, ”he said. Kris Jenner and Tommy Hilfiger on the red carpet © Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for BFC

American actor Billy Porter, the host of the event, was funny and charming but struggled to lift the coin. He stepped into a dramatic black and champagne sequin gown with spiked shoulders – “Richard Quinn bespoke, bitches,” he joked – and black patent leather platform boots, later turning into one. dress by London-based Serbian designer Roksanda Ilincic. Quinn did much of the celebrity dress up of the night, also outfitting Kylie Minogue and her backup dancers and Priyanka Chopra in bespoke jumpsuits. The awards are British fashion’s response to the Baftas, with top honors going to Dior Homme and Fendi’s Kim Jones for Designer of the Year, presented by Demi Moore and Olympian Tom Daley, Nensi Dojaka, as winner of the BFC Foundation Award and Simone Rocha for Independent British Brand, while Tommy Hilfiger received the Outstanding Achievement Award. <> Event host Billy Porter donned a number of striking outfits during the evening © Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for BFC

Leomie Anderson, Winnie Harlow, Maya Jama, Neelam Gill, Bree Runway and Ikram Abdi Omar © Darren Gerrish / Getty Images for BFC

Special awards were also given in recognition of Leaders of Change in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity – a mark of the greater role activism now plays in the fashion industry. Many of the recipients in these categories were people of color, who until a few years ago were rarely recognized at industry ceremonies (black stylist Ib Kamara also won the Isabella Blow Award for Designer fashion). There has been another new award for Metaverse Design – presumably created not because digital designs need recognition, but because of money donated by Roblox, the game company that sponsored it. Selected Leaders of Change award winners including Edward Enninful, Harris Reed, Priyanka Chopra, Gabriela Hearst, Kim Jones, Priya Ahluwalia, Bethany Williams, Phoebe English and Kenya Hunt

The event is, after all, a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which offers scholarships and grants to students and young designers. A noble cause, as Abloh himself reminded the audience in a short speech he pre-recorded to receive one of the five Leaders of Change Awards for Creativity. “Part of my practice,” he said, “is to keep these doors open for future generations that I have been able to open for myself.” To follow @financialtimemode on Instagram to first discover our latest stories <> Learn more about Virgil Abloh. . . Obituary: Virgil Abloh, fashion designer, 1980-2021 Creative director of Louis Vuitton for men, Abloh was considered the most powerful black man in fashion HOW TO SPEND IT: Virgil Abloh’s final collaboration Designer Louis Vuitton has made a career out of his many diverse interests. His last was with Mercedes-Benz

