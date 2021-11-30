Moschino in The Sims in Bikini Armor how games and fashion collide

On Monday, the Fashion Awards inaugurated a new category at their lavish ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The nominees for the Fashion Award for Metaverse Design were all player-creators of the online gaming platform Roblox. Their applications were judged by a panel of fashion experts, including model Karlie Kloss. For those who were unable to attend in person, a virtual recreation of the venue was created in Roblox, where the award was presented by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele as a digital avatar. Naturally, some Gucci-branded digital items were also available for purchase.

If that sounds like a publicity stunt, that’s because it was – there was a lot of use of Techland’s favorite new buzzword “metaverse,” and only the creators of a single game were represented. But that should not detract from the true ingenuity of these young creators. This is just the latest chapter in the fashion world’s love affair with the game, which has deepened rapidly over the past five years.

At this point, there are hardly any fashion houses that haven’t played. Marc Jacobs and Valentino designed outfits for Animal crossing, Moschino put his original clothes in The sims, while Burberry, Dior, Guerlain and Hermès have all created interactive mobile games. Some have gone further: Balenciaga launched its Fall 2021 collection in a stunning walking simulation game and in September was the first luxury fashion house to team up Fortnite, while Louis Vuitton created clothes for League of Legends and featured Final fantasy characters in advertising campaigns.

There are several reasons why fashion is suddenly interested in games. First, designers have identified that they are an emerging social space for millions of people and therefore represent an attractive channel to advertise to young consumers. Second, the virtual objects market is lucrative, a financial end in itself. But there’s also something deeper: Fashion gurus have figured out that games are the new frontier of self-expression for digital natives. They want to be there to define and monetize this emerging space.

While this is all new, games have been obsessed with fashion from the start. Since there are human characters in the games, the developers have used their clothes to tell you who these people are. Fashion is a shortcut for immersing players in the fiction of the game, whether it is a historical period or high fantasy. This is especially important for the protagonist, the representative of the player in the game. The developers want players to feel not only embodied in their skin, but also in their clothes.

Since they don’t have to bother making clothes or obeying the laws of physics, games have given us dazzling fashions that can stay in players’ minds long after the game is over. These range from sartorial surrealism to Final fantasy series, an infusion of Japanese design, art nouveau and cyberpunk aesthetics, to the intelligent streetwear of the characters splash and the many impeccable outfits donned by stealth assassin Agent 47 in Hitman. One of the most memorable is the quirky Witch Librarian Bayonetta costume, which wears stiletto heels and a tight jumpsuit made in part from her own magical hair.

A digital avatar of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, left, and the creators of “Roblox” during a virtual take on the Fashion Awards



Playwear can be ridiculously impractical (why Final Fantasy VII Cloud wearing one-shoulder armor?), But that’s often part of his charm. Unfortunately, these ideas may also play a role in the ubiquitous objectification of women in games, which has given rise to the infamous “bikini armor” – a chain mail that does not cover any of the most vulnerable parts of the body.

Many games allow you to choose your characters’ clothes on your own, whether that’s by selecting armor or just making cosmetic adjustments. Players often spend hours customizing their characters in The sims and Cyberpunk 2077. In online games, fashion decisions take on more importance because our avatars are how we are represented in the online world. For example, rare costumes or “skins” in online games can be traded at high prices – digital goods trading platform DMarket estimates that the virtual skin market is worth $ 40 billion per year.

In a larger culture, games and fashion have a lot in common. They both suffered social stigma, were seen as superficial interest and a waste of time or money, but made their way into respected art forms. Games and clothing both exchange ideas of agency, aspiration, and power. They whisper the same alluring promise – to offer the tools to redefine yourself, whether it’s becoming someone different or just more deeply into yourself.