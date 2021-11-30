Favorite, ball gown and witchcraft: the NFMLA salutes Canadian cinema

A crush on girls, a complicated change at the ball and a curse on a coworker are among the subjects of films celebrated at the New Filmmakers Los Angeles Tribute to Canadian Cinema.

The festival started with InFocus: a feature film from Canadian cinema White elephant, writer-director Andrew Chungs explores immigrant identity through the eyes of an outgoing Indo-Canadian teenager who was browsing high school in the late 90s. The afternoon continued with InFocus: Canadian Cinema Shorts, a selection of short films from talented emerging Canadian filmmakers. The evening ended with InFocus: a feature film from Canadian cinema Beans, writer-director Tracey Deers, powerful debut feature, a poignant coming-of-age story about her childhood experience during the stalemate between her Mohawk community and the governments of Quebec and Canada.

NFMLA presents films by filmmakers from all walks of life throughout the year in addition to its special InFocus programming that celebrates diversity, inclusion and region. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects which will be considered for all upcoming NFMLA festivals, regardless of the InFocus lineup.

Here is some information on the filmmakers and their films as well as their video interviews with NFMLA Board Chairman Danny De Lillo (Twitter / Instagram: @dannydelillo).

Wytch Craft, made by Polly Pierce

About Polly: Polly is a dual Eurasian Australian / Canadian citizen who is currently in development on a feature documentary on the mismanagement of domestic violence cases by British Columbia Crown prosecutors and a short comedy dramatic, Slump.

About Wytch Craft: A tired millennial faces the hilarious realities of casting a spell on his enemy at work.

Vest, made by Samir Mallal

About Samir: Samir’s career began in documentary at the National Film Board of Canada, where he co-directed three films: Discordia, Bombay Calling and Nollywood Babylon, screened in competition at Sundance. He also wrote and directed the short film Vest and co-created Black Taj. His awards include a Golden Lion of Cannes, a Clio d’or, a Webby, and a D&D. TIFF chose its Arctic Sun as its best advertisement on the 150th list.

About Vest: When Ali runs away, he finds himself caught up in a mistaken identity case with perilous consequences.

An uninvited guest, directed by Richard Pierre

About Richard: Richard B. Pierre is an award-winning black multiracial filmmaker who has written and directed over a dozen short films that have been shown around the world and screened at festivals around the world. His work covers a range of genres and subjects; more recently focusing on race. Her first documentary, What Are You ?, was nominated for a 2020 Golden Sheaf Award, and her latest short, An Uninvited Guest, won Best Thriller at the HollyShorts Film Festival 2020.

About an uninvited guest: When a black man is assaulted by police, dinner guests consider the attack trivial except for one.

Signal Fire, directed by Alice Il Shin

About Alice: Alice is a Korean filmmaker who received her formal film training at Nihon University, Japan. Since then, she has worked in Japan, Korea, the United States and Canada as a director, producer and editor. She has lived in Canada as a permanent resident since 2017.

About Signal Fire: Communication breakdown, a young man accompanies his stoic traditional Chinese stepfather to visit the grave of a loved one.

Receiver, directed by Cavan Campbell

About Cavan: Cavan grew up in Prince Edward Island, Canada. Her island father was a painter and her Sri Lankan mother was a writer. His films have been screened and awarded on four continents. Working for almost 20 years in film production, Cavan has contributed to international feature films, television series and numerous commercials. Cavan makes his home in Toronto.

About Luke: Luke is a screenwriter, director, and picture editor. Its main focus is storytelling through the structure. Most recently, he co-wrote Receiver with director Cavan Campbell and the feature film Meeting with actor Zachary Bennett. As a stills editor, Luke has directed eight feature films as well as dozens of shorts and music videos.

About Tahirih: Tahirih is an actor, singer, conductor, voice teacher, music director, video editor, and arts administrator. She is passionate about storytelling and musical expression and shares this love through her work as a performer and educator.

About Receiver: Isolated on the night shift, an idealistic phone counselor is confronted with an insidious caller with the power to control her mind.

Under pressure, directed by David Labrecque

About David: Originally from Quebec, David Labrecque is a screenwriter and director. After studying literature and philosophy, he devoted himself to cinema and directed Une Affaire de Taste and Grand Cleaning Spring, both selected by the Quebec Film Festival. With Under Pressure, he continues his critical approach, but this time by venturing into the field of comedy.

About Under Pressure: In the bathroom, Marc, an anxious young marketing director, finally finds relief from his existential crisis when the janitor, his Marxist cabin neighbor, reveals the inner workings of capital to him.

Becca, directed by Nancy Webb

About Nancy: Nancy is a Canadian screenwriter, director and actress based in Montreal. Her first short Becca has screened at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival, Wicked Queer (Boston) and Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival. She also recently directed the music video for Birthday by Lenny and is co-producer and co-host of Stand Back, a monthly feminist and LGBTQ + comedy show.

About Becca: Strangers Max and Daphne share a romantic evening as a strange secret looms.

Sailing, directed by Zahra Golafshani

About Zahra: Zahra Golafshani is an Iranian-Canadian writer and director based in Los Angeles who is currently preparing to direct a TV movie for a Canadian national television station. The accolades include several consecutive nominations and wins for his short films at film festivals. She holds a BFA in Film Arts and recently received her MFA in Directing from the American Film Institute.

About Veil: Muslim teen Leilas’ beliefs, religion and culture are put to the test when she conspires with her friend to switch from her modest dress to a more typical American dress at her prom .

White elephant, directed by Andrew Chung

About Andrew: Andrew is a Toronto-based writer-director. His films, Ma, Lovebites and White elephanthave been screened internationally and have been broadcast on Air Canada, CBC, Shorts TV and Super Channel. His critically acclaimed digital series, Millions, won him the Best Director award at Marseille Web Fest in France. White elephantwon Best Feature Film, Best Director and Best Writer at the Reelworld Film Festival, as well as Best Canadian Feature Film and Best Overall Performance at the Vancouver Asian Film Festival.

On White elephant: In 1996, in a majority minority neighborhood of Scarborough, 16-year-old Pooja found herself torn between her crush on a white boy and her brown and black friends. Her relentless pursuit takes a violent turn, ultimately making her quest for love a matter of self-esteem.

Main picture: Andrew Chung, director of White elephant