Virgil Abloh’s legacy after his death

Last Sunday morning I woke up and found myself spraying repellant on my new Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low OG sneakers. This was the second coat, because although they’re made to look worn out, I’ll be damned if they get stained with real dirt. The sneakers were selling for $ 250, but since I landed coveted footwear retail the first in every Nevurary, I’ve been forced to turn to a dealer for more than triple the price. ($ 750 and up, if you keep track.) The main reason for the sky-high price? Not MJ. It was the fact that they were an Off-White collaboration.

Virgil Abloh’s brand.

However, since there is still a part of me that regrets paying triple the retail price for what was spendthrift kicks to start with, I wandered into my closet and started flipping through it. with the intention of finding items to resell – to catch up with the sneakers, at least in my foolish mind. Towards the end of my search, I looked at the Off-White green jacket, another beauty from Virgil, which I bought at least half a decade ago (I mean it was $ 400 +) , which, the way the resale market works, would earn me a nice little bonus.

In this closet, I lifted the coat from the coat rack, I felt its weight, I noticed the shine like new of its chrome zippers, I ran my hands along the edges of the painted letters, while wondering if I should sell it.

No, I thought to myself. Nope. This one remains.

The author’s freshly coated Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 2. Author

Frankly, I was not an early adopter. When the first Off-White Jordan collaboration dropped in 2018, I was skeptical. I struggled to see how what was basically a copy of Virgil tagging a Jordan (or something else) made him more valuable.

But think about it. Value: It’s always a story, isn’t it? This brand is years old. These shoes were made in Milan and drenched in blood. This brand began as luggage for the queen. This cool black guy who hung out with Kanye designed them.

Virgil’s story is now one of the legends of fashion.

The roots of Rockford, Illinois.

Ghanaian immigrant parents.

Bachelors in civil engineering. Masters in architecture.

Kanye’s creative direction.

The launch of Off-White.

The historic concert: he is the first black man to land what was perhaps the most coveted concert in all of fashion, the visionary of menswear Louis Vuitton.

The more I learned about Virgil over the past decade, the more intrigued I became with the brand – the Virgil Abloh brand, anyone he was working with. The more I found myself removing her clothes from the Barneys and Saks racks to admire their cut, their manufacture and their design in the mirrors of the wardrobes. And yet never buy a part because the fucking prices were a put-off to a hard worker like me. But then, booyow, Off-White showed up at my favorite discount store. Over the next couple of years I bought some athleisure sweatshirts, tees, a hoodie, even splurges – even at a very low price this joint was still very expensive – an army green Off-White jacket . A jacket that was not only well designed and well made, but made me feel like my cool factor multiplied to near maximum levels.

Without delving deep into my psyche, let’s think about why I bought this jacket, and later these sneakers that cost the same as the rent for my first apartment in New York City.

Abloh at the 2021 Met Gala. Sean zanniGetty Images

Back in the old days of the late ’80s and early’ 90s, the little family that could — my mom, my younger brothers, and I — spent a lot of time at the St. Vincent DePaul thrift store, the outpost where one of my uncles worked as an assistant manager. Around this time, Unc was pulling my mom’s coat over top notch stuff that he had put away and / or we were hunting shelves and shelves until one or all of us found a new sports equipment. On the worst days we rushed out those doors feeling poorer, a tattered old thing in a plastic bag just to avoid leaving empty-handed, but on the best days we pretty much jumped out of the store. as happy as wealthy the people seemed, with a whole new outfit imagined.

During those many trips to St. Vincent, I learned to fly on a budget – Unc often blessed mom’s cuts all the way up – they were kind of a childhood trauma too. I would find it hard to remember a time when I wasn’t terrified of being seen shopping in the store, fearing that someone in the neighborhood had all the evidence they needed to condemn me as poor – it doesn’t matter how poor they themselves may have been. Not to mention the looming fear that a kid might spy on me in his old gear and shame me in front of the masses. And even though I was fortunate enough to escape the hustle and bustle, there was the olfactory pain of old clothes. A bitterness that crept into my nose and permeated my skin.

The era of travel to Saint-Vincent-DePaul created in me a deep need to hide my poverty as best I could – we never once called something we bought “vintage” – to someday wear them. fashions that I saw in the pages of this same magazine, which another uncle gathered in his closet a pile of lip gloss up to the waist.

Abloh backstage at the Off-White fall / winter 2020 show in Paris. Pierre SuuGetty Images

When Virgil founded Off-White in 2013, I was 38, which is almost two decades older than the consumer Virgil proclaimed as his target when he said, “Everything. what I am doing is for the 17- year version of myself. But what I see more clearly now than I saw towards this foundation is how much Virgil’s story had permeated his brand of value, how the purchase of Off-White was also a means fending off the anxieties of a friend finding me walking the aisles of St. Vincent DePaul – or worse, arriving at school in my second-hand funk-like clothes. Wearing my Off-White at the luxury price was an antidote. Not as ostentatious as a diamond nail the size of a rock or those colorful old watches from Jacob the Jeweler, but a symbol to myself that I will never wear anything that makes me feel poor again.

So Sunday morning, I hung up the jacket in the closet. No, no resale for you. Certainly not. No thanks.

Mitchell S. Jackson

Mitchell S Jackson is a contributing writer for Esquire. He is the winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a National Magazine Award as well as the acclaimed author of the memoir Survival Math and the award-winning novel The Residue Years.

