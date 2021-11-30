Priyanka Chopra, Tan France and other interesting looks at the 2021 Fashion Awards – Style





The Fashion Awards returned to the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29, an annual event that honors the international people and companies who have shaped the fashion industry. The event saw 15 individuals and brands named change leaders for their actions over the past year in favor of the environment, people and creativity. The list included the late Virgil Abloh who recently died of cancer. The son of Ghanaian immigrants born in the United States was the creative force behind Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections. Others on the list included Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele and Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Womenswear and Fendi Couture as well as Menswear Designer at Dior. Jones was also named designer of the year at the awards show. Michele also won the Pioneer Award, while Hilfiger received the Excellence Award. The event brought together fashion and entertainment figures such as Demi Moore, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Tan France. Chopra Jonas wore a flower patterned outfit by Richard Quinn, complemented by an oversized cape. Was her look interesting enough to get a curious double take? Yes. Did we really like her outfit? Not really. The head-to-toe patterned look was too overwhelming to the eye for us to consider tasteful drama. Her partner, singer Nick Jonas wore a costume from the Maison Margiela fashion house. Photo: Nick Jonas / Nicolas Gerardin via Instagram Chopra Jonas flaunted the exact size of her cape with this photo which she posted on Instagram. Photo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas / Nicolas Gerardin via Instagram Anglo-Pakistani stylist and television personality France has chosen to “proudly wear” a “Pakistani companion,” Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, and we are delighted. This is not the first time that France has opted for the creator of Gujranwala, he was wearing a sherwani made by him earlier in November. He rocked the embroidered outfit. Photo: Tan France via Instagram American actor Zendaya once again caught the attention of social media with an all-black outfit by Roberto Cavalli that had a very intriguing back. We think it’s another look for victory by the Spider Man star who is known for serving up red carpet looks and getting attention. This is Zendaya’s outfit seen from the front. American TikTok star Addison Rae wore a dramatic gown for the event with a jeweled bodice and a long black drag. Photo: Addison Rae via Intagram American actress Gabrielle Union was seen in a glowing neon number by Valentino on the red carpet at the event. Union could well have relaunched this summer’s neon trend for a few hours at the very end of the year. Photo: Reuters English actress Kate Beckinsale also attended the awards ceremony in an elegant outfit by Sabina Bilenko Couture. Photo: Kate Beckinsale via Instagram The creators and celebrities who attended the event also paid tribute to Abloh on the red carpet. “Genius, disruptor … [he] will be sorely missed by all, “Hilfiger said on the red carpet.” He inspired designers as well as the public. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1661148/priyanka-chopra-tan-france-and-other-interesting-looks-at-the-fashion-awards-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos