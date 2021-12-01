Fashion
Black-owned businesses to shop this holiday season
There is still time to do more holiday shopping.
CLEVELAND While the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have passed, that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck when it comes to great holiday shopping.
Local businesses in northeast Ohio are still recovering from the ongoing pandemic and could certainly use the support this holiday season.
A sector of business particularly in need is that of minority and black owned businesses. According to Nerd Wallet, 58% of black business owners say their business’ financial health was at risk or in difficulty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, as the world continues to emerge from the 40s we’ve been in for the past two years, consider supporting the following black-owned businesses this holiday season and beyond.
Imagination styles: Features high-end clothing for men and women, including shoes, hats, bespoke jewelry and handbags. Services: Clothing alteration and jewelry repair.
Location: Tower City Center, 230 W Huron Rd, Cleveland
360 clothing studios: Men’s clothing store featuring a collection of graphic t-shirts, hoodies, shoes and more.
Location: Tower City Center, 230 W Huron Rd, Cleveland
Jaxons cupboard: Boutique for young boys sizes 6M-14/16
Location: Tower City Center, 230 W Huron Rd, Cleveland
Black coins market: Retail salon featuring your favorite black owned brands and melodic vibes in a lounge setting.
Location: 815 Superior Ave E Unit 401, Cleveland
Live rich: A brand that encourages leaders through the power of fashion while encouraging individual thinking has become a reality.
Location: 740 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
Friskmegood: One stop shop for sustainable streetwear and editorial pieces at your fingertips.
Charles’s shop: Women’s clothing store focused on trendy and contemporary clothing.
Location: 1812 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights
Pure collection: Eclectic lifestyle brand offering a balance between fashion, well-being and beauty.
Location: 26300 Cedar Road, Beachwood
Nyce Co.: Dedicated to keeping the art of hand screen printed products alive by providing quality apparel, prints and education.
Location: 2905 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights
NoBasis Co.: Customizable streetwear for men, women and kids, same day printing available! Custom T-shirts Custom Hoodies Custom Photo Printing Custom Fashion.
Location: 4954 Great Northern Blvd UNIT 418, North Olmsted
Bunny Paige: Handmade jewelry and wearable art.
House of jewelry B: Jewelry boutique specializing in high quality timeless pieces for all occasions.
Location: 1400 E 105th St, Cleveland
Cider Herbs: Brand of holistic and healing care.
Hippie chemist: All natural body care and everything Hippie.
DFK Kicks: BUY | SELL | Sneaker TRADE and retail store.
Location: 5412 Mayfield Road, Cleveland
Brittany record store: Independent record store specializing in hip-hop, reggae soul and jazz vinyl.
Lamont Avenue wine: Cleveland wine estate specializing in premium wines.
Location: 16006 St Clair Ave., Cleveland
Storybooks for Dad: Margaret Bernstein’s fun-to-read storybooks are designed for fathers to read with their children. They help families create fun reading rituals together and make great gifts for the dads on your list. She also personalizes gift baskets with her books, treats, games, and even baby items for new dads.
Financial foundations: A conversational guide to money management, highlighting the importance of building relationships with the right people, the tools you need to build wealth, and a roadmap from financial fear to financial freedom.
Girls like me: A motivating and uplifting book showcasing the many different careers children can pursue.
