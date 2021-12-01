On black men who die too soon

I was three paragraphs into an article on HBO’s documentary on DMX, the legendary rapper died at age 50 of a heart attack when my Twitter timeline went haywire with the news that Memphis, Tennessee, 36, rapper Young Dolph had been beaten down by purchasing cookies. While all of this was going on, there was 24/7 media coverage of the trial for the three men who assassinated Ahmaud Arbery the 25-year-old black man who was shot while jogging in his neighborhood.

I’m writing this all when so many people are reeling from the unexpected death of Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of the Off-White brand, one of the few blacks in the industry to have succeeded in making himself known throughout the world by his first name. He was 41 years old and had suffered for two years from cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. And I’m writing this about what would’ve been a late actor Chadwick Bosemans 45th birthday.

Related stories

To be a black man in America is to remember your own mortality seemingly hourly. We cannot escape it. The aforementioned deaths are never in a vacuum. They are collaborations between environmental racism, anti-black violence, socio-economic disparities, radicalized violence, hypermasculinity and an endless list of other evils.

Each new death brings new fear and new exhaustion. Another reason to hit the gym or make a doctor’s appointment or grab a handful of that wilted salad from the fridge or hold our kids closer than we did yesterday. But on days like this, when the flood hits our necks, it all seems in vain. When every pushback seems like a waste of time, when the forces that are drowning us feel too great to fight.

Abloh like Kobe Bryant, like Boseman, like Young Dolph died with the world at hand. Emerging as a taste maker a decade ago after forming a friendship with Kanye West during an internship at Fendi, Abloh would join West in a number of companies, including handling the artistic vision for the monument. . Look at the throne album in 2011. Two years later, West would verbally run wild before his Jesus album, lambasting the fashion industry for its racism and the way it takes advantage of black culture without leaving real black people in the room.

Still, Abloh managed to break down barriers. He made Off-White one of the most sought-after brands in fashion, with his Nike collaborations selling right out of the box and selling in the aftermarket by the thousands. Abloh’s minimalist and deconstructed approach became his signature, ultimately propelling him to one of the most senior positions in Louis Vuitton and the fashion industry as a whole. Owning one of his works was a sign of status and a validation of any hypebeasts wardrobe.

Abloh had made his wildest dreams come true and those of his peers. What we didn’t know was that he was doing a lot of this as he suffered tremendously for the past two years. Dying. Life.

Abloh didn’t work until he died. But he worked until his death, traveling the world for events even just a few weeks ago, as he continued his other activities making furniture and DJing. His work ethic had become something of a legend in fashion and for those who knew him. (“There are people on Earth who are dedicated to their practice or whatever,” he said. The Guardian in 2019. I’ve always been like that.) It’s a common refrain for us: keep pushing to the end. Run across the finish line that reaches us before you’re ready.

This latest loss is another voice in a choir that never stops singing, a reminder that the end is unstoppable and charges us with fierce tenacity. I didn’t know it was possible, but I think I’ve reached the end of sadness. The muscle has been overused. Now when this deluge of death hits my door, I just feel exhausted. Fatigue pulls me off the ground. I am too tired to worry, cry or be angry. I’m just tired. But I’m afraid to close my eyes for fear of the death reminders that await me when I wake up.