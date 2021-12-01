A look back at Virgil Abloh’s fashion heritage

Coming from an education without formal training in the field of fashion, Virgil Ablohs has become one of the most famous and beloved designers of the new millennium. Although he never complained about his early days – having grown up as the son of a dressmaker just outside of Chicago – he had relatively humble beginnings, unrelated to the industry he went to more. late rise.

Eager to impress his parents, Abloh enrolled in structural engineering at the University of Wisconsin, a training that shaped and defined his vision as a designer. His perspective was shaped by an architectural eye, a knowledge of mid-century graphic design and advertising, and a love for brands such as Supreme, which he would go on to influence.

And his story as a designer, of course, cannot be told without Kanye West. After meeting the musician around 2002 (rumored Abloh missed his graduation ceremony to take the first reunion), he was enlisted as a member of the Wests DONDA agency, of which he would later become the director. creative. West’s influence undoubtedly steered Abloh toward luxury fashion: the two even worked side-by-side as interns at Fendi.





Today, the fusion of streetwear and luxury has become so commonplace that it turns into a cliché. But in the mid-2000s, when Abloh launched its flagship brand PYREX VISION, it was still a radical act.

It was an era of Hood by Air, Kanye West x Nike, Supreme: the millennial renaissance of streetwear, which selected the references of luxury designers and reimagined them for real life. PYREX VISION (and Off-White, which he would later evolve into), was a way to pay homage to what Abloh loved. It stems from vintage advertisements, poster design, Raf Simons and, most often, Maison Margielas’ heyday of the 90s. In doing so, it infuriated commentators, who accused him of stealing from others – but that was the whole point.

The scaled-down Ralph Lauren flannels and blank Champion t-shirts received the infamous PYREX branded screen-printed treatment. Call it what you want, but it redefined what luxury meant. PYREX VISION transcended streetwear (in part because Abloh hated the word) while simultaneously removing a slice of the shoulder of luxury, thereby subverting these two worlds.





The PYREX era was also one where Abloh’s love for irony flourished. A criticism editor Jian DeLeon in 2013 reduced the mark to a quote: Rather than take offense at the review, Abloh kissed it, patting Jim Joe to sport the quote on a carpet in Off-Whites Showroom.

The presence of the Off-Whites has always been controversial. Not just because of its relatively simplistic approach to design, high benchmarks, and high-end prices. The fashion industry could not see the past tradition; Abloh laughed at tradition, and it didn’t fit when a pair of sneakers with LACES written on them would cost you $ 700. He was fired for clearance sale and scam: an article in Frieze magazine was titled, Don’t Buy What Virgil Abloh Sells.





But the joke was on them, as Abloh pivoted Off-White into a new realm of high-end fashion with a tinge of streetwear at its heart. The collections he produced for the brand became more ambitious, offering more daring experiments in line, proportion and silhouette. Although Raf Simons once dismissed Abloh as the guy from Off-White, Abloh was undeniably instrumental in reviving the Detroit-inspired look of the late ’90s, which rekindled Simons’ popularity in the mid-2010s.

In addition, its stature quickly grew to eclipse many of its rivals in the eyes of young consumers. As if he wasn’t already at the top of the crop, Ablohs 2017 deal with Nike created The Ten – a coveted ten-piece collaborative sneaker collection spanning nearly five years of releases. essentials.





Like Off-White and PYREX VISION, The Ten redefined something we all thought we knew. By then, sneaker collaborations had become widely common, but nothing came close. Once again, Abloh had changed what was possible – resale was at its peak, the kids now had access to something luxurious, and everyone wanted a pair of their sneakers. Today, just hours after news of Abloh’s death was announced, her shoes still command not only money, but attention as well.





Getting attention was something Abloh was good at, and it peaked in his work for Louis Vuitton , where he became artistic director of men’s fashion in 2018. Abloh had the whole world watching his every move when he was appointed as the first black man to lead the brand (and one of the few at his level in the industry as a whole). Following Kim Jones was a feat in itself, but he joined the house with no prior experience in a heritage brand, a lack of respect from many in the industry, and a host of naysayers waiting for him to drop. flat.

Despite this, Abloh proved them wrong once again, with a debut SS19 collection that doubled his unique perspective as a designer. Her clothes were simple – secure, even, but they were loaded with a context that gave them poetry and meaning.





What followed was Abloh at his best, time and time again. SS20 transformed our idea of ​​tailoring, FW20 delivered the LV aesthetic we know, SS21 was Abloh throwing the rulebook (while reverting to his old ways by crossing paths with Walter Van Beirendonck), and for FW21, Abloh gave us showed what it really is: evaluating and rethinking standards.

The Ebonics / Snake Oil / The Black Box / Mirror, Mirror show was unlike anything Louis Vuitton had ever produced. The theatrical acts commented on the world we live in after a turbulent time with the Black Lives Matter protests and the impending presence of COVID-19, the clothes and the message behind them deconstructed the unconscious biases instilled in our collective psyche by the archaic norms of society, while James Baldwin tries Stranger in the village served as the backdrop that brought the commentary together.





Abloh’s legacy is not defined by what he produced, but how he produced it. Throughout his work with Pyrex, Off-White and his chapter at Louis Vuitton, the designer combined high-profile references with a deep understanding of the culture he represented, while showing what a black man not. trained can do in the elitist fashion industry. he so eloquently infiltrated and inspired. Abloh’s lasting impact is that we were all able to experience and live his dream with him, in turn inspiring countless other people to go out there and make it come true.





In a 2018 interview with Naomi Campbell, Abloh said: [Louis Vuitton is] allowing me to place my complete collections in the same archives that date back to 1854, so that for me you cannot erase that. I want to be remembered. And remembered that he will be. If there is one lasting impression, it is this: I dreamed of it, I brought it to fruition.