Dakota Johnson stuns in backless dress with puffy heels at Gotham Awards – Footwear News

All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Dakota Johnson brought surreal style to the 2021 Gotham Awards red carpet. The “Fifty Shades of Gray” star walked the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli dress, from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The number featured a midi length, as well as subtle front seams. Her most quirky element came from her open back silhouette, made up of a lip-shaped gold accent attached to gold chains. Johnson’s dress was sparsely accessorized with curved gold Ana Khouri rings.

Dakota Johnson attends the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA On the shoe side, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi puffy sandals. The Bijoux style featured black leather uppers, as well as sleek 4.3-inch stilettos. Their boldest element, however, came from the curved toe and ankle straps, given the added thickness of a padded texture. The accent gave the versatile style an extra playful feel, coordinating smoothly with her surreal dress. Johnson sandals can be pre-ordered for $ 925 at BergdorfGoodman.com. Related

Dakota Johnson attends the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City. CREDIT: RCF Mayer / MEGA

Zoom on Johnson’s Gianvito Rossi sandals. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

The Bijoux sandals by Gianvito Rossi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman The 2021 Gotham Awards took place Monday night at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The ceremony honors the best independent films of the year with budgets under $ 35 million, as well as their stars and creators. This year’s winners were led by Maggie Gyllenhaal and her Netflix film “The Lost Girl,” which took home the Groundbreaking Director, Best Screenplay, Best Feature Film and Best Principal Performance trophies. “Squid Game” also won the award for best long-running series. Artist tribute statues were presented to Kristen Stewart and Peter Dinklage, in addition to a director’s tribute to Jane Campion. Click through the gallery to see Johnson’s best street looks over the years. Elevate your style and slip on some sandals.

