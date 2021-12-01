Pakistan beats USA 18-2 to advance to 9-12 place ranking match





Already out of the knockout phase, it turned out to be a festival of goals for Pakistan as Rana (27th, 33rd, 35th, 54th minutes) found the net four times, while Abuzar ( 14th, 28th, 57th) scored three field goals to play with American defense

Representative image. Getty

Bhubaneswar: Abdul Rana scored four goals including a hat-trick while Abuzar found the net three times as former Asian power Pakistan beat the United States 18-2 to advance to the classification match. ninth through 12th place in the FIH Junior World Cup of Hockey here Tuesday. Already out of the knockout phase, it turned out to be a festival of goals for Pakistan as Rana (27th, 33rd, 35th, 54th minutes) found the net four times, while Abuzar ( 14th, 28th, 57th) scored three field goals to play with United States Defense. In addition, Rizwan Ali (20th, 46th) scored two goals for the Asian team. Umar Sattair (23rd), Rooman Khan (24th), Abdul Rehman (27th), Moin Shakeel (36th), Abdul andManan (37th), Mohsin Hasan (39th), Ali Ghazanfar (42nd), Muhib Ullah (43rd) and Muhammad Hammadudin (56th) was the other Pakistani scorer. The United States, which is supervised by former Indian player and coach Harendra Singh, scored their two goals thanks to corner conversions from the penalty spot by Finlay Quaile (30th, 40th). Pakistan will then face South Africa in the classification match between ninth and twelfth on Thursday. South Africa beat Canada 7-3 in another game from ninth to 16th. Meanwhile, in the rest of the day’s classification matches, Poland secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Chile and will now face Korea in the play-off for ninth to 12th place. Korea beat Egypt 6-5 in a shootout after both teams were stuck 3-3 at the end of regulation time. Read allLatest news,Trends News,Cricket News,Bollywood News,

India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterandInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/mens-junior-hockey-world-cup-pakistan-thrash-usa-18-2-to-qualify-for-9-12th-place-classification-match-10176731.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos