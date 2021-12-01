Belarus sentences RFE / RL journalist to 10 days in prison

The boss of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty condemned the conviction of a journalist working for the independent channel.

The news network learned on Tuesday that Andrey Kuznechyk had been tried and convicted of petty hooliganism a day after his arrest, RFE / RL told VOA.

Four men in civilian clothes arrested the journalist outside his apartment in Minsk on November 25. The men, believed to be Belarusian security guards, searched the journalists’ homes and took it away, along with electronic devices belonging to Kuznechyk and his wife, according to RFE / RL.

When his wife called the local prison to see if Kuznechyk was being held there, she said authorities denied the journalist’s presence.

Kuznechyk, who denies committing wrongdoing, was sentenced to 10 days in prison.

RFE / RL chairman Jamie Fly said Belarus should immediately release the journalist.

The regime of Alexander Lukashenka continues its efforts to crush all independent media in Belarus. Andrey was kidnapped by regime agents just because he was a journalist, Fly said in a statement.

RFE / RL and VOA are both independent news networks reporting to the US Agency for Global Media.

Media repression

Belarusian media have come under increasing pressure since Lukashenko claimed victory in the disputed August 2020 election.

At least 480 journalists were detained in 2020 and 245 other violations against the media, including arrests, fines and attacks, were recorded in 2021 by the Belarusian Association of Journalists (CHARM).

Authorities raided newsrooms and journalists’ homes, deprived correspondents of their credentials, blocked access to news websites for local and foreign media, including RFE / RL, Tut.by and Deutsche Welle ( DW), and exerted legal pressure on civil society, including the BAJ. and PEN Belarus.

The Belarusian Embassy in Washington did not respond to VOA’s request for comment.

The country’s Information Ministry said in October it had blocked websites with extremist content.

But DW chief executive Peter Limburg said the accusations were ludicrous.

“The massive use of independent media clearly shows that Belarusians no longer trust government-controlled media,” Limburg said in a statement at the time. “We protest against the suspension of our offer because the people there have the right to have objective information about the situation in their country.”

Kuznechyk is not the first RFE / RL journalist to be detained in Belarus since the disputed elections.





Six of the network’s journalists were detained for 15 days while covering protests in August 2020, and six others were briefly jailed in November 2020. In July, authorities raided the Minsk office outlets and raided the homes of some of its journalists.

While most are held for relatively short periods, Ihar Losik, blogger and media consultant, has been in prison for more than 520 days.

Losik is on trial along with five other people accused of using social media to disrupt social order.

A verdict is expected in the closed-door trial on Dec. 14, according to a Facebook post by one of the accused’s relatives.

The journalist has only been allowed to see his wife once since his arrest and has been prevented from seeing his young daughter or parents, RFE / RL said.

Meanwhile, freelance blogger Raman Pratasevich is also awaiting the outcome of his case.

Pratasevich was arrested in May after Belarus hijacked an airliner carrying him.

The media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders, said at the end of November that Pratasevich was under house arrest in an undisclosed location.

The physical and psychological pressures undergone for six months by Raman Pratasevich constitute inhuman treatment or even torture, Jeanne Cavelier, the head of RSF Eastern Europe and Central Asia Office, said in a statement.

The watchdog referred his case to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Pratasevich is the editor-in-chief of Telegram Nexta, which Belarus declared an extremist in October 2020. News websites, including the popular Tut.by, have also been labeled extremists by authorities.

Journalists who work for these sites and their audiences risk criminal prosecution for sharing what authorities consider extremist content, a charge that carries a prison sentence of up to seven years, RSF reported.