The 2021 Fashion Awards: the 10 best dressed





Last night saw the Fashion Awards return to real life, bringing together the biggest names in the industry to the Royal Albert Hall for a night of celebration. The event paid tribute to Tommy Hilfiger and Alessandro Michele, and paid tribute to the great and late Virgil Abloh with a number of moving speeches from friends and colleagues. We also saw surprise performances by Kylie Minogue and Charli XCX, celebrated a number of up-and-coming designers and remembered some of the biggest fashion moments from this transformative year for the industry. The Fashion Awards also brought some serious glamor to the capital as models, musicians, actresses and designers all dressed up for the big night. Here, we put together 10 of our favorite fashion moments from the red carpet. From the biggest prom dresses to the trendiest prints, here are who we crowned our best dressed at the Fashion Awards 2021. For more on the Fashion Awards red carpet, go here. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Dua Lipa At a very big night of British fashion, Dua Lipa took the opportunity to defend one of London's most exciting designers, wearing a black strapless dress with sleeves by Maximilian Davis. She paired her dress with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Priyanka Chopra in Richard Quinn The Fashion Awards are always a great opportunity to make a fashion statement, and Priyanka Chopra has done it. The actress chose a striking floral look from Richard Quinn, consisting of a catsuit, matching boots and a dramatic coat. She completed her look with Bulgari jewelry. Demi Moore in Fendi Demi Moore took a little Christmas spirit with glitter, choosing a chic off-the-shoulder design by Fendi, which featured a playful train. She paired the look with black opera gloves, round toe pumps, and straight, shiny hair. Jenna Coleman in Dior Jenna Coleman is always the image of elegance, and last night was no exception. The actress wore a gorgeous Greek-inspired white dress from Dior's Cruise 2022 collection. Alexa chung Alexa Chung embraced feminine elegance on the red carpet, wearing a sparkling yellow design by rising designer Caroline Hu, accented with a Mulberry bag, Manolo Blahnik shoes and Boucheron jewelry. Jourdan Dunn Model Jourdan Dunn was on hand to inject some serious glamor on the red carpet, wearing a gorgeous structured design from couturier Andrea Brocca. She paired the dramatic dress with pointy red shoes, Tiffany & Co jewelry, and a low ponytail. Gabrielle Union Wearing perhaps the biggest gown of the night, Gabrielle Union, whose lime green couture ensemble Valentino turned heads for all the right reasons. Halima Aden Halima Aden looked incredibly chic in a black long sleeve dress, which featured draped details on the shoulder. She paired it with very sparkling earrings from Moussaieff. Mona Tougaard Model Mona Tougaard looked stunning in a red two-piece from Alaïa. The design featured a strapless bralette and a long fishtail skirt with an asymmetrical waist. Erin O'Connor We love a pantsuit moment on the red carpet, and Erin O'Connor has proven just how stylish it can be. The model chose a pinstripe design from Tommy Hilfiger, which she wore nude underneath, and teamed up with slicked back hair and statement platforms.

