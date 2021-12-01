John Adams seeks Board Director (dress code: pajamas) – ToyNews





Brits who love board games can live out their dream this holiday season, as UK toy and game company John Adamsis is looking for someone to stay home in their pajamas and play board games all day. Getting stuck in a family game is a key part of the Christmas festivities, and to make this year even more entertaining, a lucky gaming enthusiast is given the chance to try out a selection of retro-inspired games likeJohn adams very first administrator. Upon entering the role, the successful candidate will have the chance to test classic IDEAL games, includingRummikub,Stupid sausage,Ghost castleandAll for all, while earning a salary of 500, as well as a selection of board games to keep and play to your heart’s content. The lucky candidate will simply have to play the games at home with his loved ones and share his experiences at John Adams headquarters. Card-shuffling pros who can distinguish their Scrabble from their Scribblish are welcome to apply for the One-In-A-Lifetime Role, where playing games and family fun in competition is part of the job. Simon Pilkington, Group Managing Director at John Adams, Says: For those with a passion for all things gaming, were looking for demonic dice rolls and sophisticated mixers to step up and take on our new role as director of the board. administration. The only job involved is playing board games and spending quality time at home with your loved ones in your comfort, what could be better at Christmas? At John Adams, we love bringing people together through our games, and as part of this new role, we want feedback on all gaming experiences, so that we can continue to innovate and ensure the best gaming experience for our people. clients. In return, we’ll pay a good salary and provide a selection of classic, retro-inspired IDEAL games that our board director can keep and play forever! Think you have what it takes? Please contact us and successful applicants will be notified shortly to roll the dice. All interested board game fanatics can apply now athttps://www.johnadams.co.uk/board-director/ . The deadline is Monday December 6 at midnight and successful applicants will be notified by Friday December 10, terms and conditions apply.

