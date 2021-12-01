Student-owned streetwear brand established from a young age gears up for the first clothing release

As a potential fast-fashion alternative, an Ohio State student streetwear brand aims to promote sustainability in clothing.

Victoria Eytchison, an indecisive freshman and artist, and her business partner Tait Fischer, an elder at Huron High School in Huron, Ohio, created the streetwear clothing brand, Established Since Youth. Eytchison said he took inspiration from elevated streetwear styles such as Kanye Wests brand, Yeezy, and designed their clothes to be comfortable and clean, including items such as sweatshirts, hoodies and hoodies. ‘other streetwear-focused pieces.

Fischer said he had a vision for a clothing brand in early 2021 and pitched his idea to Eytchison, who was attending his high school at the time.

Drawing on their age and demographics, Eytchison said she and Fischer organized their brand to represent the clothes they would wear themselves and attract young buyers.

It’s so nice to be young because it’s like I’m drawing a picture and I look at it and I think to myself, I would wear this, Eytchison said. On the other hand, I draw something, and I love it, I hate it. Have been able to provide this perspective firsthand.

Fischer and Eytchison said they quickly started working to make Established Since Youth a formal business, becoming an LLC on November 1. Fischer said they plan to start removing items in the coming months on social media and their website, which is currently under development.

Much of the brand’s progress is due to the help of Lucky Stone Promotions, a clothing printing company in Huron, Fischer said.

I was fortunate enough to connect with them, Fischer said. So my favorite thing about trying to start something is that the connections are essential. What you learn through connections is more than a website will tell you.

Eytchison said she was doing creative marketing for the brand and working on building her image before the articles were released. She recruited model Jaila Fletcher, a first year studying fashion and retail, to be a representative for the brand.

Diversity and inclusion is very important to me because I’m a fashion scholar myself, said Fletcher. I want to be able to include as much diversity as possible in the fashion industry, and I think it’s great that [Eytchison] also wants to do it and show it from the start.

Eytchison said she wants their clothes to be accessible to everyone and values ​​inclusiveness when it comes to size, gender or race.

We want it to be accessible to everyone, Eytchison said. We don’t want sizing to be an issue. We don’t just want to just have, like, a white girl. We want different colors, we want different sizes, different genders.

Sustainability was also at the forefront of Eytchison’s and Fischer’s minds when establishing Established Since Youth, they said. They said they wanted to use a wholesaler who would not only work with them to produce high quality products, but who would also be green and employ an ethical workforce.

It would be nice to make a huge profit on a cheap wholesale business, but I wouldn’t buy a cheap product, Eytchison said. For me, it’s sustainability, but also paying your workers well. You see huge brands that are like Shein and where they source from. Regardless of the size of this brand, hopefully I never want to employ these type of people.

The two said they hope the launch of their brand will not only help expand their audience, but also inspire other young entrepreneurs like them.

Do it a little bit at a time, Eytchison said. Like, it’s about managing your time, and if you really want to do something, you will.

Eytchison and Fischer said they expect their first clothing delivery to take place in mid-December or early January 2022. Updates will be posted on their Instagram pages.