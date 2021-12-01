Big fashion brands could be linked to Amazon deforestation: report

More than 100 global fashion brands may have links to Amazon deforestation, despite the fact that none of these companies have deliberately chosen to source materials from such activity,a new reportfound.

Brands that include popular labels like H&M, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Adidas and Zara work with leather manufacturers and tanneries who source from opaque supply chains and companies with known links to livestock. raised on recently deforested Amazon lands,A press releaseaccompanying the report said.

“Our study shows that the fashion industry’s commitments not to use deforestation leather have been ineffective,” Greg Higgs, author of the report and director of research and surveys at Stand.earth Research, told The Hill. Group, a supply chain research company.

The study titled Nowhere to Hide was conducted by Stand.earth in partnership with climate justice nonprofit Slow Factory, which accused the fashion industry ofa statement on Twitterto push the Amazon rainforest closer to the tipping point of irreversible ecosystem collapse.

About 16.5 million acres of forest have been lost in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest biome over the past decade, according to the report, citing data from the Brazilian government. The beef industry was the main driver of this loss, the report added, referring toa study by the World Resources Institute.

Livestock accounted for 36 percent of the world’s tree cover loss between 2001 and 2015, while about 45 percent of the forests lost to livestock during this period were in Brazil, according to the World Resources Institute. . Brazil has the world’s largest cattle herd, although 80 percent of Brazilian bovine leather is exported, the report notes.

To compile the report, researchers at Stand.earth said they analyzed around 500,000 lines of customs data from Brazil, Vietnam and other countries, which they crossed with data collected from sources such as data on the manifests of American ships, the websites and annual reports of the leather processors and the fashion brand. voluntary supplier disclosure lists.

While the report identified six tanneries linked to deforestation, the focus is on Brazil’s largest leather exporter, JBS, and its supply chains, which researchers say have been exposed to more than 7 million acres of deforestation over the past decade. Over 50 of the brands examined in the report have multiple supply chain links to JBS, such asThe Guardian initially reported.

Although JBS has pledged to achieve zero deforestation across its entire supply chain by 2035, environmental groups have deemed those commitments insufficient, according to The Guardian. Greenpeace, for example,accused JBS last springto mock sustainability commitments by continuing to fuel deforestation in the Amazon and beyond for at least 14 years.

Responding to Stand.earth’s findings, JBS said in a statement that the study does not prove a link between products sold by JBS and deforestation in the Amazon, and that the company is fully engaged in a supply chain. of sustainable beef production in each region. where we operate. Over the past decade in Brazil, the company has said it uses satellite imagery to monitor its suppliers in each biome, ensuring compliance with the company’s responsible raw material sourcing policy and the Federal Prosecution Office livestock supplier oversight policy.

JBS has no tolerance for illegal deforestation, forced labor, misuse of indigenous lands, conservation units or violations of environmental embargoes, the statement said.

To date, the company said it has shut down more than 14,000 supplier farms that are not complying with JBS standards and that such actions will continue as warranted. JBS is also using blockchain technology to extend its socio-environmental monitoring system to suppliers from its suppliers, the company added.

By 2025, JBS will no longer buy livestock from producers not integrated with this platform, the statement said.

Researchers at Stand.earth estimated that brands with multiple links to Amazon deforestation were most at risk of leading to deforestation, while acknowledging that each individual connection is not absolute proof that a brand is using deforestation leather. They also noted that although H&M and another fashion parent company, VF Corporation, have policies in place banning sourcing of leather from Brazil, it is not clear to what extent suppliers are implementing their policies. .

The report accuses some fashion brands of deciding to hide behind the Leather Working Group (LWG), a non-profit organization that provides environmental certification for the leather manufacturing industry. Researchers criticized the group for only evaluating tanneries on their ability to trace leather back to slaughterhouses, rather than farms, while failing to provide information on the link between slaughterhouses and deforestation.

The origins of cow hides can be difficult to trace. Cows raised on deforested plots are often sold to pastoralists, who then mix them with other cows on legal, undeforested plots and sell the animals to slaughterhouses, where their hides blend into the wider supply, such as previously covered by The Hill.

In response to the report, Nike said in a statement that it has a “strict policy against leather from the Amazon biome”.

Our animal skin policy requires suppliers to certify that 100 percent of the leathers supplied to Nike are from cattle raised outside the Amazon biome, and Nike requires that 100 percent of our leather suppliers adhere to the group’s protocol. leather work (LWG), according to the statement. .

H&M, meanwhile, said it has banned leather from Brazil since 2019 and that the company is in direct dialogue with all of our leather suppliers to ensure our policy is fully implemented.

Due to the low transparency that the entire industry faces in the leather supply chain, the risk will remain, a statement from H&M said, adding that the company is actively engaging with the textile industries. and leather to increase transparency. With traceability down to farm level, we can easily choose where or not to source our leather.

As this is an industry-wide challenge, it is also very important to collaborate and seek solutions through multi-stakeholder initiatives, the statement said.

One such initiative that H&M is involved in is the Responsible Leather Roundtable, run by the non-profit Textile Exchange, which the company says is working to make the leather industry more responsible, with a farm-level focus on deforestation, animal welfare and social issues.

Zara, Nike and Ralph Lauren did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hills.

Going forward, Higgs told The Hill that he and his co-authors hope fashion brands will go beyond words to take bold, concrete action that matches the severity of the climate crisis.

Such actions, he explained, could involve moving away from Brazilian leather altogether, which some brands are already trying to do.

The fashion industry has major responsibility for removing deforestation leather from its supply chains, Higgs said, noting that he and his colleagues are focused on this sector and are not yet targeting consumer behavior.

Fashion is a trillion dollar global industry, he added. We expect that with their level of income, fashion companies will be able to find creative solutions to end their role in deforestation and help move the world towards a zero carbon future. “