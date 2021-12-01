Prayer is the fashion industry’s kinkiest viral stunt

The prayer clothes are at first glance simple. They sell t-shirts, babydolls and bags covered with slogans in a basic serif font or cutout images of pop culture icons. Some of their most popular pieces include a short polo shirt with the father figure on the chest, a tennis skirt printed with Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Grave robber, and a small shoulder bag that reads Gods Favorite. This juxtaposition between the innocence of slogans and the sensuality of design combined with the brands’ extremely online marketing creates an obscurity that emphasizes the simplicity of the label. Praying turns their simple creations into something more sinister, perverse, and sought after. So far, the brand, created by Alex Haddad and Skylar Newman in 2020, has attracted an eclectic mix of fans including Rosala, Jennifer Coolidge, Megan Thee Stallion, Heidi Montag and Olivia Rodrigo. The label has also won over downtown New Yorkers. Our clientele varies a lot for us, says Newman. Like Olivia Rodrigo loves it, and some wacky New Yorkers love it.

The label was born out of boredom and friendship. Before praying, Newman worked at a software company in New York and Haddad at an architectural firm in Los Angeles. At the same time, Newman made promotional clothes for a media company, which inspired him to make clothes with Haddad. They started out small, handing out coins to their friends, and eventually started Praying. Haddad and Newman say their designs are open to interpretation and use phrases they like. In terms of intellectualizing the brand, we just liked the idea of ​​putting messages on clothes that don’t have clear and multiple meanings, and presenting them clearly, Newman says. Usually the message has more than one meaning or reference. Some people see the posts as ironic, and others see them as serious.

Sentences and words are taken from unlikely sources. There is a quote from Corinthians on some shorts (When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put the childish things away). There’s also a replica of Nash’s saccharin bop, I Hate You, I Love You on a sports bra (You Said You Won’t And You Did). Sometimes the sentences read like a dig, especially the fact that they don’t build statues of merch reviews, a quote that has been attributed to Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. Likewise, their affectionate Do It dress reads: Do It / Nothing Is Impossible, but the words are positioned in such a way that they can also be interpreted as Do Nothing / It Is Impossible. Prayer messages are in the eye of the beholder and can be as dark as you want. Its skanky depth at its best.

Marketing emphasizes this sarcastic advantage. Their ecommerce site is reminiscent of a low-fi Geocities fan site, an aesthetic that has worked for other trendy brands like Online Ceramics. Their Instagram feed masterfully merges fact and fiction in a way that is almost impossible to discern. Some fabricated images include a photo of a Lindsay Lohan paparazzi wearing a white Prayingss Holy Trinity bikini that reads Father and Son on the cups and Holy Spirit on the crotch; a yearbook photo of Paris Hilton wearing a shirt that reads You Matter / Dont Give Up; and Adam Sandler in full prayer attire, carrying their dusk fan bag. The prayer fandom is already so bizarre to see Heidi Montag and Rosala that any of these images are plausible. If you zoom in on some of these photos, they clearly aren’t real, Haddad says. We see it the same way when people in real life wear it. There are some surprising people, like Olivia Rodrigo.

Surprising or not, Praying insolently promotes even his most unlikely fans. The tactics are reminiscent of Teflar hiring Sonja Morgan to model his campaign, Raul Lopez de Luar forging images of Judge Judy to promote his Ana bag, or even Balenciaga promoting Justin Bieber as the face of their label. . Everyone looks at the irony.

While the brand quickly became a celebrity favorite, the biggest proof they did was their knockoff on Fashion Nova. The retailer is selling a Gods Favorite t-shirt for just $ 6.99. Of course, the Prayings shirt is not that difficult to create; it’s just a basic font on a t-shirt. While other small brands might be offended that a fast fashion company lifted their design, Praying adopted it and posted a screenshot of it on his Instagram. Our only question remains: is it true or is it false?