God among men! How Emmanuel Taku recovers black identity in his acclaimed work of art

Emmanuel Taku may use superheroes and deities as a starting point for his work, but for the Ghanaian painter it comes down to portraying the everyday man and woman. Growing up, he didn’t see people like him in the stereotypical representations of power shown in books, movies, and cartoons. With the aim of recovering and reframing black identity, his most sought-after pieces present individuals in solidarity and revealing their innate beauty and strength through their stature and their attire. Indeed, the artist also wants to someday be something of a God himself, nurturing other creators in his home base in Accra and giving them the chance to reach the top as well. Here, he tells the Daily how it all started.

What kind of child were you and what are your earliest memories of art?

Growing up, I liked to read story books, see colors and paint. Very young, I liked to draw; I drew on my bedroom walls and any book I could get. That’s how it all started, and I knew I would be an artist. I studied at Ghanatta College of Art and Design. After that I did a bit of teaching, and now I’m a professional artist.

Was anyone in your family an artist?

There is no artist in my family, but I grew up in a compound house and there was a man who was a painter. He was not a professional artist, but I was close to him and I watched him paint. He helped me try painting, so that’s where the interest came from.

How does it feel to be recognized for your work?

I feel blessed to have this chance and this opportunity. It is not easy to reach an international level, especially so quickly. Some amazing artists have been doing this for decades and have not been seen or recognized. I had my first exhibition in Ghana last year, after my artist residency Noldor. Thanks to this, the owners of the Maruani Mercier gallery in Brussels saw him and reached out.

Didn’t you initially sell your work through Instagram?

Everything I am today goes through Instagram! This is how the founder of the Noldor residence found me. He called me and it all started there. Without Instagram, I wouldn’t be where I am.

Do you remember the first painting you sold?

One of my old paintings, but I can’t remember the name!

Tell us about your process.

I plan sometimes, but most of the time it comes to me subconsciously. I scour social media and try to find images that match what I have in mind. Sometimes I can’t seem to find the exact image I want to put on my canvas, so I just lay down and do what I see in my head and take a photo. I don’t paint my own face though. I use divinity and superheroes.

The eyes are still empty. What does that mean?

I remember watching Man of Steel and Superman, and when they reach that level of power their pupils disappear and they have white eyes. For me that means strength.

Your silhouettes are often dressed in beautiful textiles in a nod to the women around whom you grew up. Tell us about this reference.

I grew up with a sister who was always at her sewing machine. She liked to use flowery fabrics; I think she got it from my mom. I didn’t even know I was doing it; I did it unconsciously. It wasn’t until one day that I was interviewed and asked about textiles that I made the connection with my sister.

Are the textiles you represent from your imagination or do they actually exist?

It comes naturally to me. I design fabrics, such as floral print fabrics, on a computer before transferring them to the canvas. I’m like, if I put this and that together and then I see what happens.

Are you fashionable yourself?

I love fashion. I would rather a fashion show than a football game!

Why did you choose to settle in Accra?

I like to see the people around me, the people I grew up with. The places where I grew up. It brings back a lot of memories. I would love to travel, but still want to come home and see people like me.

When did you start to represent your subjects as demigods and heroes?

I started this work with the residency last year. The residency you attended also helped promote mental health through personal counseling. How did it help you flourish? After the [first stage of the] residence, I was actually exhausted. I had this week with a psychotherapist and she walked me through this mental health journey. I hadn’t had this before. This was helpful as I was able to relax, get closer to nature and regain my strength and all the energy I had lost. I was so much stronger mentally after that. I would love to see a professional like this once a year.

In your signature works, your subjects are rarely alone. Is it a conscious choice?

In my country, there is a saying that a broomstick can be broken easily, but when you tie them together, it becomes difficult to break it. Putting two people together means strength and consolidation. I want to make it seem like anything is possible when we get together. When we get together, it doesn’t matter what color your skin is white, black or whatever. If we come together, there is nothing we can do. Nothing can break us because we think the same way and we want to establish and accomplish. If we are against each other and we fight, push, pull, then we cannot reach the top. This is why we must unite, so that we can fight and be strong. That’s why I try to make them look like one person.

Spirituality is also a recurring theme. Why is that?

In my country, we believe that the most powerful thing begins with what is beyond the eyes. They are more powerful than the things we see with our naked eyes. Because I project the black man like a superhero, I try to bring what we don’t see to life with my brush, paint, and journal. I try to bring in the things that we don’t see but that we believe are powerful. I want the person who sees this to believe that what he is thinking is stronger than him. It can reach that same level of power.

What about the use of newspapers in your work?

This represents what is happening in my country. I want to document what is happening with the words and letters. I also believe that words can make or break us. The words we accept, we become. I go with the flow, but put letters and words that viewers can put together in a positive way. If we want to change and become better people, we have to change the words we accept. Even if they are negative.

What words have marked you the most?

I read this book which changed my life. It is called Le Secret des Ages, by Robert Collier. I started to accept some words and refuse others. It helped me realize that I can do anything if I think about it. Everything is possible! If you can think of it, then you can have it.

What are your hobbies?

I love to watch movies and I love poetry.

What drives you?

I think if I allow myself to dream and push myself further, I will be able to make other dreams come true as well. I think if I am able to reach the top, I can also help other artists to reach the top. It gives me the strength to work hard. I used to struggle; I know what it feels like. I want to help artists in Ghana. Some of these artists are very good but don’t have the exposure and don’t know where to go. Even though it’s not in the art world, I want to help other creatives who want to accomplish something. If I can do it, I also want to become someone other than God, if I can.

What inspires you?

Books I read years ago and social media.

How do you relax?

I like water! Going to the beach or the swimming pool is the best way to relax.

Which artists will always be the ones you admire?

I would say the # 1 artist I admire is [Ghanian painter] Amoako Boafo. And my use of logs [in my artwork] was actually inspired by [Japanese conceptual artist] On Kawara.

What’s the next step for you?

I currently have an exhibition called It Takes TwoTemple of Deities with the M Art Foundation in Shanghai until December 18th. In addition, the Lvy Gorvy gallery will present two paintings on its booth at the ART021 fair in Shanghai. I am also preparing two personal exhibitions in 2022.

How exciting!

Great things are happening!

