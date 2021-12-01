Rude note on Tesco dress leaves woman in stitches





A shopping spree with her sister left this woman in crisis over an unexpected note she found on a dress.

A woman was horrified after finding a Tesco dress with a note saying it “smelled”. But Billie said the sinister blunder made her and her sister “laugh” on their shopping spree. Talk to The sun, Billie, 25, and her sister said they visited the West Durrington Extra store in Worthing, West Sussex earlier this month. Her sister took a liking to a red polka dot dress and decided to try it on. But when they grabbed the garment, the girls, from Worthing (a town in West Sussex, England), realized there was a sticker on the back and front saying it “smelled” . The label read: “Smells, was sprayed with Febreze.” When asked if the garment really stank, Billie said The sun: “We didn’t want to feel it! Billie posted about the incident on social media, with the TikTok Video viewed over 35,000 times. Ems B said: “It will be a comeback and they put that note down to say they think it was worn, but it was accidentally turned off.” Billie replied, “Made me laugh anyway.” Charlotte added, “Just a little bit of Febreze can’t help.” A Tesco spokesperson said he had no record of clothing returned to the workshop with such a tag and items that are not in good condition are removed from the workshop. This article first appeared on The sun and has been republished with permission

