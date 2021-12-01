Fashion
Louis Vuitton fashion show pays tribute to designer Virgil Abloh | National entertainment
MIAMI BEACH, Florida (AP) Louis Vuitton’s first-ever American fashion show turned into a dark but whimsical tribute to groundbreaking designer Virgil Abloh days after his death.
The Miami menswear event, the unofficial kickoff of the prestigious Art Basel fair, had been in the works for months. The guests were transported by yachts to the star-studded affair held on an island. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and daughter North, Ye, rapper formerly known as Kanye West, model Bella Hadid, Joe Jonas, Maluma and Pharrell have arrived in elegant silver LV monogrammed stars.
Kid Cudi and Erykah Badu performed at an after party. Hey Virgil, she yelled at the start of her set, later saying that we want to see you fly.
Abloh, who died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer, was known for pushing the limits as the head of the legendary French fashion house, thanks to his childish curiosity and eagerness to instill a sense of playfulness. His revolutionary fusions of streetwear and high fashion have made him one of the most famous trendsetters.
A focal point of the show was a giant red LV monogrammed hot air balloon that blew in flames as Abloh’s voice was heard in the background.
Brand CEO Michael Burke said Abloh’s wife and family wanted the show to continue. He had just spoken to the young designer on Saturday night, describing the inspiration for the show as sort of adulthood, as inspiring and empowering younger generations defined who he was.
We had it all imagined and he was upset that he wasn’t here in person, Burke said.
The models walked the curvy runway, showcasing the collection that included everything from neon-colored amphibian looks, aqua-gear with colorful fish backpacks to letterman-style school sweaters and snow bunny looks with fur boots.
There was a sleek matte black ensemble that looked like SWAT gear, military-style suits in olive with belted coats, and even brightly colored Southern-belle-style hoop skirts. The prints included tie-dye hues and the iconic plaid logo remade in new color patterns.
While the clothes were like Abloh playful, colorful and vibrant, the vibe was somber. During and after the show, many spectators wiped away their tears, standing up to kiss each other or offer a little comforting pat.
The sparse applause at the end was awkward. Unlike most shows, no one got up to mingle or speak, but instead sat in heavy silence.
The designer’s traditional final arc wasn’t coming and never would and as the fireworks lit up the Miami skyline, audiences seemed painfully aware of his absence.
Instead, the show reverted to the daring hot air ballooning as the voices of the designers said life is short, “warning you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can. do rather than know what you can do a sort of anthem that a generation of young fans rallied behind.
Lamont Spears traveled from Atlanta just for the show, wearing a fuzzy LV monogrammed hoodie and a sweatshirt with Abloh’s picture on it.
It’s a very sad moment, but we have to celebrate his life, we have to keep pushing because he has allowed us to continue, to keep confidence, “said the 35-year-old. He showed me that I can.
Abloh in 2018 became the first black man to serve as Louis Vuitton’s director of menswear in the history of French design houses. He grew up outside of Chicago, his first generation as a Ghanaian-American seamstress mother teaching him to sew.
New York stylist Memsor Kamarake, who saw Abloh’s first show in Paris, came specially for the final tribute, saying through tears after the fireworks display, I felt like now I could finally cry for him.
So often black people are represented by pain, by struggle, which is why it was so important for him to tap into that childish joy, Kamarake said.
Above a red carpet leading up to an outdoor after-party, the sky lit up with red dots that danced in various configurations before coming together to say Virgil was there.
Abloh, who founded his own brand Off-White in 2013, had a vast creative presence outside of clothing. His sculpture Dollar a Gallon, unveiled this week during Art Basel, is a commentary on the effect of advertising on the impressionable.
He also designed furniture for IKEA, refillable bottles for Evian and Big Mac boxes for McDonalds. His work has been exhibited at the Louvre, the Gagosian and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.
Abloh has been a major influence in streetwear. He interned with Ye at LVMH brand Fendi, served as the rapper’s creative director, and landed a Grammy nomination as artistic director for the 2011 album Ye-Jay-Z Watch the Throne.
I think this will be the most important moment in LV history, said David Filipucci, a 21-year-old from the Netherlands to attend the show.
LV for the moment it’s Virgil. He made it more special.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.newspressnow.com/st_joe_live/national_entertainment/louis-vuitton-show-pays-tribute-to-designer-virgil-abloh/article_0ae6b14f-24a8-5787-a8cd-1f3f3be8d005.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]