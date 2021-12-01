Must Read: Here Are The 2021 Fashion Award Winners, The Designers Pay Tribute To Virgil Abloh At The Ceremony





Photo: Bertie Watson / Courtesy of the British Fashion Council These are the stories making the fashion headlines this Tuesday. These are the big winners of the Fashion Awards 2021

At the 2021 Fashion Awards on Monday night, Designer of the Year went to Kim Jones for her work at Dior Men and Fendi; LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka won the BFC Foundation Prize; Simone Rocha received the Independent British Brand Award; Dylan Jones received the Special Recognition Award for Culture Commentary; and cSapphire was awarded the Fashion Award for Metaverse Design. Tommy Hilfiger received the Outstanding Achievement Award, Ibrahim Kamara the Isabella Blow Award from fashion designer and Alessandro Michele from Gucci the Trailblazer Award. Then, 15 people were appointed as Leaders of Change by the British Fashion Council: Jones, Michele, Virgil Abloh, Demna Gvasalia, Jonathan Anderson, Bethany Williams, Gabriela Hearst, Phoebe English, Priya Ahluwalia, Stella McCartney, Edward Enninful, Harris Reed , Kenya Hunt, Samuel Ross and Telfar Clemens. {Fashionista Inbox} Designers pay tribute to Virgil Abloh at 2021 Fashion Awards

Throughout the ceremony, designers, celebrities and publishers paid tribute to Virgil Abloh, who passed away this weekend, according to Vogueit’s Sarah Mower. “Virgil has been an inspiration, and it is our responsibility to honor and perpetuate every moment of love he has brought to this industry,” said host Billy Porter on stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall. . Jones dedicated his victory to the late designer, while Kamara thanked Abloh for his work. {Vogue} A love letter to Virgil Abloh, from a streetwear kid

In Grazia, Shelton Boyd-Griffith wrote a “love letter” to the late designer Off-White and Louis Vuitton – “a personal and heartfelt essay on the myriad of ways Virgil impacted my life”. Abloh, he writes, “made this sneaker-loving kid feel seen in the global fashion space, broadened my knowledge of cultural and artistic movements, challenged me to create without limits and m ‘showed that a black kid from the Midwest can do it all. “{Grazia} Harris Reed launches “fluid bases”

Harris Reed is showcasing a line of “flowy basics” or “luxury basics designed to embody the brand’s ethos of inclusiveness and fluidity,” according to the press release. It includes tank tops, t-shirts, a blazer dress and flared pants, all “reinvented with a Harris Reed twist” (think vintage touches, relaxed fits, luxurious materials), with prices ranging from $ 128 to $ 318. Harris Reed Fluid Basics will be available in December at Bergdorf Goodman, Matchesfashion and Le Bon Marché. {Fashionista Inbox} Keith Haring appointed Mac Viva Glam Ambassador

Mac Cosmetics announced that Keith Haring is its new Viva Glam Ambassador, releasing three lipsticks in the late artist's signature primary color palette. Profits will go to organizations supporting women and girls, the LGBTQIA + community and people living with or affected by HIV / AIDS. Check out the campaign and products, launching December 1, in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

