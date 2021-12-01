Fashion
Nick Jonas repairs Priyanka Chopra’s dress on the red carpet, fans call him a gentleman. Watch the video
Nick Jonas is the perfect gentleman in this viral video as he stared at his wife Priyanka Chopra’s dress on the red carpet at the 2021 British Fashion Awards. Watch the video here.
Nick Jonas fixed Priyanka Chopra’s dress on the red carpet.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently made headlines after the actress ditched Jonas and Chopra from her Twitter and Instagram accounts. However, these are just rumors as the duo are stronger than ever. Recently, a video of Nick and Priyanka sent the internet into a mass collapse.
NICK REPAIRS PRIYANKA’S RED CARPET DRESS
Nick Jonas is receiving praise from internet users on social media after a video of him and Priyanka from the 2021 British Fashion Awards red carpet went viral. In the short clip shared by netizens, we can see Nick being the perfect gentleman as he mends his wife Priyanka’s dress. The duo then posed for the paparazzi.
At the 2021 British Fashion Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a flowery jumpsuit by Richard Quinn. Nick was wearing a black suit with a red T-shirt.
Fans were quick to comment on the video and appreciate Nick’s gesture. “He’s a gentleman !! So loving and protective at the same time (sic).” Another user wrote, “one of the reasons I love her. He’s so attentive to her (sic).”
PRIYANKA CHOPRA RTIS NICK JONAS
Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appeared on Netflix’s new show, The Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The show is hosted by Kenan Thompson. The comedy special premiered on Netflix on November 23. On the show, Priyanka roasted her husband Nick right, left and center, leaving audiences divided.
Sharing a snippet of the show, Priyanka wrote, “I brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner The Perks of Being a Jonah #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is now streaming on @netflix! #ROASTED (sic ). “
Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in The Matrix Resurrections.
