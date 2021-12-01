Iconic Italian fashion brand sees Austin as an emerging luxury hub





Austin’s retail scene continues to move upmarket. Prada plans to move to Austin, following Italian fashion house Gucci in the capital. Prada, an iconic retail brand known for its premium handbags, shoes and clothing, targets Austin in three to five year expansion in the United States We are under-invested in the United States, Paolo Zannoni, president of parent company Pradas,RecountThe Wall Street Journal. This is going to be an important area of ​​growth and profitability. Prada already operates stores in major US cities like Dallas and Houston, but now plans to open stores in emerging luxury centers such as Austin, Atlanta, Seattle and San Jose, Calif., According to abusiness presentationgiven on November 18 in Milan, Italy. There are now states where the consumer has become richer, more educated and more open to brands like Prada, Zannoni told theWSJ. Pradas’ timeline for entering the Austin market is unclear. TheWSJdid not offer any details about the Austin store and representatives for Prada could not be reached for comment. It is also unknown where the Austins Prada store will open. But odds are it will land somewhere in the mixed-use complex at the North Austins Estate. Gucci is set to open its first Austin store early next year in the Domaine area. Ato studypublished earlier this year byLuxury brandranks Prada as the eighth online luxury brand, up five spots from the 2020 list. The study took into account the Google searches, web traffic and social media reach of a brand account. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada, Italian luxury fashion house Prada has grown into one of the industry’s most notable luxury brands,Luxury brandRemarks. For the third quarter of this year, the Lyst indexranked Prada fourthamong the world’s hottest fashion brands and products. Pradas’ parent company reported sales of nearly $ 2.2 billion in the first nine months of this year. As of June 30, the Prada brand owned and operated 106 stores in the Americas.

