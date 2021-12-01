Le Buzz: December 2021





Leading luxury fashion brand GUCCI opened the doors of its new store in Oakbrook Center with an Orobico Calcutta marble facade, polychrome marble inlays, herringbone wood flooring, Malva Pink Moire wall finishes, plush chairs and vintage oriental rugs. True to the elegant and contemporary eclecticism that characterizes the Guccis collections, the store sees the combination of the traditional and the modern, the industrial and the romantic. The contrasting merchandising elements represent different design codes, combining to create curiosity, inviting customers to feel as if they are constantly discovering new aspects of the store. The ambience within the store is at the discretion, where the low-key drama is created by the surprising and unexpected combination of materials. The 5,000 square foot space attracts, surprises and feels personal. The store presents a large collection of shoes for men and women, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, fashion and silver jewelry, watches, glasses and perfumes. Guccis Oak Brook’s location is at 259 Oakbrook Center. For more information, call 630-382-0088. Created by award-winning bartender and spirits producer Robert Haynes, the IN THE GOLDEN FASHION is the best ready-to-eat Old Fashioned in the world. The Gold Fashioned is a perfectly balanced and unprecedented cocktail experience born from the challenge of recreating the ultimate version of the world’s most iconic drink. Enhancing every component of the original Old Fashioned, its special recipe is crafted from the finest raw ingredients sourced from specialty producers. Each 750ml Gold Fashioned bottle comes packaged in a stunning royal blue presentation box, decorated with a beautiful gold embossed Art Deco design. With meticulous attention to every detail, it includes a professional standard spout for a perfect, moderate pour. The Gold Fashioned is available on thegoldfashioned.com or at some local retailers like Binnys Beverage Depot in Willowbrook. INCOMPARABLE BEAUTY offers clean, minimalist skin care aimed at reducing the daily skin care routine. Created by Kristin Cavallari, the clean beauty line begins with five products Daily Foaming Cleanser Powder, Pineapple Peptide Nectar, Daily Water Cream, Triple Effect Eye Cream and Mango Lip Balm that form the basis of effective skin care for all ages. For more information, follow @uncommonbeauty on Instagram.

