At tonight’s Louis Vuitton show, an inextinguishable vigil for Virgil

Fashion shows usually begin with a slight buzz of excitement, anticipation. This is not the case during the presentation of Louis Vuitton in Miami tonight. Just this week, the house announced the death of its revered and respected creative director for men Virgil Abloh after a private battle with cancer. Where the front row whispered and selfie so often, the sibilance was paused, church hands clasped in knees, far fewer smartphones than normal hanging in the air. Because while this fashion show didn’t quite have the tenor of a funeral (and rightly so), it certainly felt like a farewell. It also seemed prematurely final, as Abloh, the 41-year-old trailblazer, wouldn’t appear at runway mouth at the end of the show.

‘Gone too soon’ sounds like a well-worn cliché, though when applied to Abloh’s relatively short but remarkable tenure at one of the world’s oldest fashion houses – indeed, when applied to this very collection – it’s hard not to wonder what could have, and should have come after this presentation in Miami. The clothes bore witness to this feeling of a stolen promise. Translucent track jackets, generously trimmed with the house’s monogram, were layered over coordinating sweatshirts. The cottage girl earmuffs were cartoonish, as were the bear trappers on steroids. A frenzied palette spanned the gamut of blood red, acid green, white, black, blue, gray, hot pink, and brick brown. It is difficult to put a lid on this kind of collection, or to tie a knot in it; it’s a refreshing signature from Ablohian.

Subjectivities aside, that makes this stuff unquestionably exciting. Abloh, who has always viewed fashion and culture through a childish kaleidoscope, was one of the first of his cohort to overturn notions of old Euro-centric luxury. It was not about sober and uncluttered clothes for whispering wealth; it was a statement, a graalwear, a design that highlighted the ambitious part of luxury fashion in the lightest and brightest ink. Under Abloh’s leadership, Vuitton never screamed louder, and the kids (and the rest of us) never wanted it to be harder. But rather than a cacophony, the result was a sold-out concert filled with headlines. Tonight’s show was no exception.

Plus, there was a frantic hype surrounding Vuitton’s legacy. Bespoke rooms housed dreamy mountain views and shaded leathers, just large enough to hold an iPhone and a Juul (or, conversely, large enough to hold an entire RCF speaker), faded from primary colors to neutrals. of the briefcase. There’s no shade of gray here, and like the varied carousel on display, it works. Everything subscribed wholeheartedly to Abloh’s vaunted and precious doctrine of making clothes that excite one.

Because, while Abloh treated his work with the greatest respect, he always approached it with childish irreverence. In this enchanted wood of the Miami coast, just like the rainbow path of his first parade for Vuitton, anything could theoretically prosper. But the creator pushed his vision beyond the runway’s preexisting fantasy. It’s the reality for a lot of people now: a soccer jersey on a crinoline doesn’t seem that far-fetched these days.

At the end of the show, the Abloh team reunited; a silent replacement for their late captain. His words echoed as the heart of a blood red hot air balloon caught fire: “There is no limit. Life is so short.” As the fireworks began to explode, a largely silent mass of onlookers stood up to gaze upwards, some catching the spectacle on a smartphone. Against this background, on the screens of those beyond Florida, the words “Virgil Was Here” appeared in neat and elegant cursive. He was most definitely here as we watched home, and right there in Miami. At Louis Vuitton, and in Off-White, and on a road less traveled that is now all the more navigable for the pioneers of Abloh, it will stay here forever too.

