Gabrielle Epstein Breaks Off Underwear In Little Black Dress At The Beach

Gabrielle Epstein isn’t really known for her fashion subtlety.

And the Australian model, 27, turned heads on Wednesday as she walked to the beach in perhaps her riskiest outfit yet.

She went without underwear in an extremely flimsy black dress that left the entire side of her body exposed.

TheOnlyFansstar avoided her bra and panties as she sipped a glass of wine and gazed out to the ocean.

Gabrielle styled her blonde hair into a bun and accessorized several pieces of jewelry, including a necklace and bracelet.

She captioned the snap on Instagram: “Watch the sunset in @prettylittlething.”

Gabrielle fired back last month to critics who said her photos were “too explicit.”

Talk to Maxim, she denounced the “toxic double standard” between the way men and women are treated differently on Instagram.

“There are a lot of photos of shirtless men showing their nipples, but the fact that mine can be covered and one photo is always deleted creates a very toxic double standard,” she said.

“We are all human, we are all born with bodies and we should not be taught to be ashamed of how they look in their natural state.”

She said she turned to OnlyFans to bypass Instagram censorship.

“I also feel like I can be more of myself on OnlyFans,” she explained.

“For me, showing my body does not mean that I am objectified; it’s about me feeling confident, powerful and beautiful in my own skin. ‘

Gabrielle’s statements come after Instagram deleted one of her photos over allegations of “sexual solicitation.”

In September, she was frustrated to learn that her post violated community guidelines.

She uploaded a screenshot of an alert she received telling her that a nude photo had been deleted because she broke “adult sexual solicitation” rules.

This wasn’t the first time she’s had content deleted by Instagram, with the blonde bombshell commenting, “@instagram here we go.”

“You can’t even see anything that’s going on,” she added.

The allegedly offensive photo showed a naked Gabrielle lying on a white sheet while propping herself up on her elbows.

Before becoming famous as an adult model, Gabrielle was a competitive swimmer and a brand ambassador for fitness.